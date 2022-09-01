Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Day 2: Here's how you can watch live aarti from Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple during Ganeshotsav

(Image: Twitter/SVTMumbai)

Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi, the 10-day long Hindu festival commenced yesterday - August 31, 2022. Ganeshotsav holds a lot of religious significance. It is believed that Lord Ganesha graces the Earth during this 10-day festival and brings happiness, wisdom, and prosperity to his devotees.

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple is one of the most revered Ganpati temples in India but not all devotees can visit the city and attend the puja. People who will not be able to witness the festival live this year can watch the puja live from the temple. Here's a step-by-step guide to witnessing the puja live online.

Here is the YouTube link

The temple authorities have authorised a mobile application called Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple to cover the live aarti so that devotees from around the world can witness the celebrations. It is a free app that can be used on iOS, Android, and iPad.

On iOS

https://apps.apple.com/in/app/siddhivinayak-temple/id1524939351

On Android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cynapto.ssvt

Aarti Timings from Wednesday to Monday

Kakad Aarti: 5:30 am to 6 am

Evening Aarti: 7:30 pm to 8 pm

Shejaarti (last for the day): 9:50 pm

After the Shejaarti, the temple doors remain closed till the next morning.

Aarti timings on Tuesday

Kakad Aarti: 5:00 am to 5:30 am

Night Aarti: 9:30 pm to 10 pm

Shejaarti (last aarti of the day): 12 am

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple is famous as the Ganpati idol here is carved out of a single black stone.