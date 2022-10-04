Festivals in October 2022: When will Dussehra, Sharad Purnima be celebrated? Complete list of Hindu festivals this week

File Photo

October 2022 is here and so is a month full of festivals. According to the Hindu calendar, we are currently in the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. The month of Kartik is all set to begin after the full moon of Ashwin on October 9, 2022. Many festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali, and Karva Chauth, among others will be observed in October 2022. This makes October one of the most important month from a religious point of view.

Here is a list of Hindu festivals this week starting from October 5, 2022, to October 9, 2022.

October 2022 Festivals This Week

October 5, 2022 (Wednesday): Dussehra (Vijayadashmi), Durga idol immersion

October 6, 2022 (Thursday): Papankusha Ekadashi fast

October 7, 2022 (Friday): Ashwin Shukra Pradosh Vrat

October 9, 2022 (Sunday): Ashwin Purnima, Sharad Purnima, Kojagar Purnima Vrat.

Today, it is the ninth day of the Navratri festival which is called Maha Navami. It is the final day of worship before Vijaya Dashami tomorrow, the end of Navratri.

On the day of Navami, Goddess Durga is worshipped in different forms in different parts of the country. While most people worship Maa Siddhidatri, some worship Maa Saraswati—the deity of knowledge and wisdom too. Maa Siddhidatri is the Goddess who grants the wishes of those who long for spiritual bliss. Maa Siddhidatri is sometimes also known as AdiShakti.

In the 9 days of Navratri, the revering of the nine forms of Goddess Durga - Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandharghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidathri - must be adhered as per the divine law mentioned in sacred scriptures.