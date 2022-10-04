Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Maha Navami 2022 TODAY: Know legend of Maa Siddhidatri, puja muhurat, wishes to share with loved ones

Maa Siddhidatri is the Goddess who grants the wishes of those who long for spiritual bliss. Maa Siddhidatri is sometimes also known as AdiShakti.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 08:47 AM IST

Maha Navami 2022 TODAY: Know legend of Maa Siddhidatri, puja muhurat, wishes to share with loved ones
File Photo

The ninth day of the Navratri festival is called Maha Navami. It is the final day of worship before Vijaya Dashami, the end of Navratri.

In the 9 days of Navratri, the worshiping of the nine forms of Goddess Durga- Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandharghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidathri must be adhered as per the divine law mentioned in sacred scriptures.

READ | Last day TODAY to apply for GATE 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in without paying late fee, check direct link for registration

On the day of Navami, Goddess Durga is worshipped in different forms in different parts of the country. While most people worship Maa Siddhidatri, some worship Maa Saraswati—the deity of knowledge and wisdom too. 

Legend of Maa Siddhidatri 

Maa Siddhidatri is the Goddess who grants the wishes of those who long for spiritual bliss. Maa Siddhidatri is sometimes also known as AdiShakti, who is worshipped by Lord Shiva. She holds the chakra and gada in her right hand and the Shanka and lotus in her left hand. This form of the Mother Goddess is seated on the lotus. Maa Siddhidatri governs Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon), and hence, those suffering from the ill effects of the planet worship her to rid themselves of its adverse influence.

READ | Students pursuing PhD cannot pursue two academic degrees simultaneously: University Grants Commission

Maha Navami 2022: Shubh Muhurat, Tithi 

Maha Navami Tithi will begin on October 3 at 04:37 pm and will end at 02:20 pm on October 4. The Brahma Muhurta will be from 04:38 am to 05:27 am. The Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:46 am to 12:33 pm and the Vijaya Muhutra will prevail from 02:08 pm to 02:55 pm.

Maha Navami 2022 Wishes, Quotes, Status Messages

May the air you breathe to be filled with laughter and love. May this Maha Navami bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Durga Navami, everyone!

There will be ups and downs in life, and some days will be difficult, but Maa Durga will give you strength and courage. Wishing you a Happy Maha Navami!

May Goddess Durga always be there to give you power and strength in life and hope you fight all challenges with greatness and good luck. Blessed Happy Mahanavami to you.

Maa Durga, the universal mother is an embodiment of power. We bow to her to seek blessings on this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami. Have a Blessed Maha Navami.

On this auspicious day of Maha Navami, My greetings to you and your family, Happiness and betterment at all levels, For today and all time to come, Success at the end of all your pursuits, In the most truthful way.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Hartalika Teej 2022: Facts that you need to know about Hartalika Teej
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Punjab National Bank WhatsApp banking: Know how to use the service, step-by-step guide
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.