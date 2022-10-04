Maha Navami 2022 TODAY: Know legend of Maa Siddhidatri, puja muhurat, wishes to share with loved ones

File Photo

The ninth day of the Navratri festival is called Maha Navami. It is the final day of worship before Vijaya Dashami, the end of Navratri.

In the 9 days of Navratri, the worshiping of the nine forms of Goddess Durga- Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandharghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidathri must be adhered as per the divine law mentioned in sacred scriptures.

On the day of Navami, Goddess Durga is worshipped in different forms in different parts of the country. While most people worship Maa Siddhidatri, some worship Maa Saraswati—the deity of knowledge and wisdom too.

Legend of Maa Siddhidatri

Maa Siddhidatri is the Goddess who grants the wishes of those who long for spiritual bliss. Maa Siddhidatri is sometimes also known as AdiShakti, who is worshipped by Lord Shiva. She holds the chakra and gada in her right hand and the Shanka and lotus in her left hand. This form of the Mother Goddess is seated on the lotus. Maa Siddhidatri governs Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon), and hence, those suffering from the ill effects of the planet worship her to rid themselves of its adverse influence.

Maha Navami 2022: Shubh Muhurat, Tithi

Maha Navami Tithi will begin on October 3 at 04:37 pm and will end at 02:20 pm on October 4. The Brahma Muhurta will be from 04:38 am to 05:27 am. The Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:46 am to 12:33 pm and the Vijaya Muhutra will prevail from 02:08 pm to 02:55 pm.

Maha Navami 2022 Wishes, Quotes, Status Messages

May the air you breathe to be filled with laughter and love. May this Maha Navami bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Durga Navami, everyone!

There will be ups and downs in life, and some days will be difficult, but Maa Durga will give you strength and courage. Wishing you a Happy Maha Navami!

May Goddess Durga always be there to give you power and strength in life and hope you fight all challenges with greatness and good luck. Blessed Happy Mahanavami to you.

Maa Durga, the universal mother is an embodiment of power. We bow to her to seek blessings on this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami. Have a Blessed Maha Navami.

On this auspicious day of Maha Navami, My greetings to you and your family, Happiness and betterment at all levels, For today and all time to come, Success at the end of all your pursuits, In the most truthful way.