Lifestyle

Explore great deals on gym accessories, get up to 63% off on Amazon

Unlock the best offers on gym accessories only on Amazon. Grab the deal now.

DNA WEB TAEM

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

Buying gym accessories is a great investment in your fitness journey. It shows your commitment to staying fit and healthy. Having the right equipment can make your workouts more effective and enjoyable. Check out the amazing range of gym accessories on Amazon and Keep up the good work, make the most out of your gym accessories. 

FYA Automatic Rebound Abdominal Wheel Kit, Elbow Support Ab Roller Workout Equipment with Knee Pad & Timer, Ab Fitness Equipment, Exercise Equipment Abdominal Roller Machine At Rs 1,999

  • These gym accessories comes with flat 50% off
  • That roller has an automatic rebound wheel that helps with power accumulation and stability
  •  The elbow support design provides enhanced stability during workouts, allowing for more precise ab muscle activation
  •  It's perfect for beginners too, with its widened two-wheel design that reduces lateral sway
  • The durable and comfortable materials make it even better. It's a must-have for effective core exercises. 

Buy Now on Amazon

GREETURE Ultimate Gym Accessories Combo Set for Men and Women Workout At Rs 1,099

  • Get 63% off on these gym accessories 
  • It's designed to help you perform at your best by providing essential accessories
  •  The deadlift back support belt and strap ensure proper posture and support during heavy lifting
  •  The wrist wraps offer stability and protection during intense training sessions and don't forget the skipping rope for cardio to improve endurance, coordination, and agility
  • The materials used are durable and high-quality, ensuring long-lasting use, the convenient and portable design makes it easy to take with you wherever you go. 

Buy Now on Amazon

WalkingPad Treadmill Mat At Rs 2,999

  • Get up to 40% off on this walking mat
  • It serves as a protective carpet that not only enhances the look of your fitness equipment but also provides a non-slip surface for added safety during your workouts
  • Made with high-quality materials, this mat ensures durability and longevity
  •  It's the perfect addition to your fitness routine, offering both practicality and style.

Buy Now on Amazon


Slovic Dumbbells Set for Home Gym At Rs 1,549

  • These dumbbells are designed with user-friendly features and tuned to the perfect weight class, allowing you to perform a wide range of workouts for a fit and healthy body
  •  The dumbbells have a solid cast iron core for reliable strength and are coated with rubber to prevent rusting and protect your floors and other equipment
  • The hexagonal shape of the weights prevents rolling and provides convenient storage, while the knurled ergonomic handles ensure a secure and comfortable grip
  •  These versatile dumbbells are perfect for targeting major muscle groups and are suitable for anyone looking to build strength, burn fat, or achieve a healthy body. 

Buy Now on Amazon

