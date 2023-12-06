Buy high quality and non-slip rubber base mouse pads on Amazon at Rs 199

Headlines

Hardik Pandya to make a comeback soon, star all-rounder begins rehabilitation following return to Mumbai Indians

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Check out wide varity of stylish, affordable headphones on Amazon

Grab best deals on face washes on Amazon: Amazing offers, deals here

Affordable and Trendy: Laptop Cases Under Rs 500 on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hardik Pandya to make a comeback soon, star all-rounder begins rehabilitation following return to Mumbai Indians

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Check out wide varity of stylish, affordable headphones on Amazon

India's dominance in ICC rankings 

Batters who got dismissed for handling the ball in Test cricket

5 side effects of drinking too much water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga called 'snowflake' as Animal Twitter account trolls Swanand Kirkire: 'Alphas don't get triggered...'

DNA Verified: Was a drunk Sunny Deol roaming alone at night on Mumbai streets? Here's the truth behind viral video

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Buy high quality and non-slip rubber base mouse pads on Amazon at Rs 199

Check out the great offers on durable mouse pads with smooth tracking surface exclusively on Amazon. Hurry and grab the deal now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 05:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Buying mouse pads can enhance your gaming or work experience by providing comfort, stability, and smooth tracking and with many options available on Amazon, you can find the perfect mouse pad that suits your style and needs.

Redgear MP35 Speed-Type Gaming Mousepad At Rs 119

  • This mousepad is expertly crafted with top-notch technology, specifically for the needs of professional gamers
  • It features a speed-type surface and a non-slip rubber base
  • Measuring 350mm x 250mm x 4mm, it's suitable for all gaming mice, regardless of sensitivity settings
  • The pad allows for quick responses and consistent in-game control.

Buy Now on Amazon

Sounce Mouse Pad At Rs 199

  • This mouse pad comes with a gel cushion that provides maximum comfort and support for your wrist
  • It's designed ergonomically to alleviate pressure and elevate your wrist at a comfortable angle
  • The durable PU base grips the desktop firmly, eliminating unwanted movement
  • The smooth Lycra covering improves tracking movements and ensures accurate mouse tracking. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Lapster Gel Mouse pad At Rs 199

 

  • It comes in black colour and has a special feature of being non-slip
  •  The material used is spandex, rubber, and gel
  • The product dimensions are 22.9cm in length and 19.1cm in width. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Meet Sam Bahadur's real family, including three most important women in his life

Meet man whose housemaid inspired him to build Rs 2000 crore company, quit US job to live in village, his business is...

Watch: Vicky Kaushal leaves Kiara Advani, Karan Johar in splits as he reveals what Katrina Kaif calls him

Ranbir Kapoor's mansion in Animal is this Bollywood star's ancestral home, was once 'bought back' from hotel chain

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE