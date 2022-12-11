Search icon
Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and other details

Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi fast is today, December 11. Its presiding deity is Ganapati Bappa. Know about the auspicious time and worship method.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi fast is on Sunday, 11th December. On this day, people worship Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, keep a fast and listen to the story of the fast. Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi date of Krishna Paksha of every month. Its presiding deity is Ganapati Bappa. Throughout the day fasting and worshipping Ganesha and in the night time by offering Arghya to the moon is performed, only then this fast is completed. 

Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Muhurat

  • Start of Paush Krishna Chaturthi Tithi: Today, December 11, from 04.14 pm
  • Paush Krishna Chaturthi date ends: tomorrow, December 12, at 06:48 pm
  • Moonrise time on Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi: Tonight at 08.01 minutes
  • Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: Today, from 08.36 pm to tomorrow morning from 07.04 am
  • Brahma Yoga: From today morning till tomorrow morning at 05.15 am
  • Ravi Pushya Yoga: Today, from 08:36 pm to tomorrow morning at 07:04 am
  • Bhadra: 07:04 am to 04:14 pm

Ganesh puja mantra

1. Om Gan Ganadhipataye Namah:

2. Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samprabh.

Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi fasting and worship method

1. After taking bath in the morning, first of all offer water to the Sun God because by worshiping the Sun in the month of Pausha, luck prevails. After this, taking water, flowers and Akshat in hand, make a resolution for Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat and Ganesh Puja.

2. After this, in an auspicious time, install the idol or picture of Ganesha on a yellow post. Keep the urn next to it.

3. Then bathe Ganesh ji with Gangajal. After that, offer clothes, Tilak, sandalwood, Yajnopaveet, Akshat, betel leaf, betel nut, coconut, incense, lamp, smell, naivedya, vermilion etc.

4. After this offer Durva on the head of Ganesha. Then offer Modak or Laddu to them. Now recite Ganesh Chalisa and Vrat Katha. Then perform aarti of Ganesh ji methodically with ghee lamp.

5. Eat fruits after worshiping Ganesh. Do Bhagwat Bhajan and Kirtan during the day. Offer arghya to the moon when it rises in the night. For this, cow's milk, white sandalwood and Akshat should be mixed in water.

6. After worshiping Chandra Dev, pray to Ganesha for fulfillment of your wishes. Then complete the fast by doing Paran.

