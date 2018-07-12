Headlines

Rahul Gandhi to tour Rajasthan in August

Sources added that Rahul Gandhi’s tour would be in cohesion with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh which are slated to go to polls with Rajasthan.

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:15 AM IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will tour Rajasthan in August and his tour schedule will be released soon, said Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot while talking to media persons in Jodhpur. Pilot, on Wednesday, visited Ummed Palace to offer his condolence over the demise of erstwhile Jodhpur royal Krishna Kumari.

“His (Gandhi) tour schedule is being worked out and soon a formal announcement will be made regarding his visit to Rajasthan,” said Pilot. Sources in the party said Gandhi was expected to visit in July, though his tour was postponed in wake of the Monsoon session of Lok Sabha beginning from July 18. Sources say, with his tour, the party’s campaign for Rajasthan Assembly election shall commence officially. Visits to temples are part of Rahul’s tour which is similar to Karnataka and Gujarat. It is being worked out by the senior party functionaries.

Sources added that Rahul Gandhi’s tour would be in cohesion with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh which are slated to go to polls with Rajasthan. Hence, temple visits will be planned not just for Rajasthan but for all 3 states.

Pilot further called the Raje government a sinking ship which is misusing government machinery and funds for political gains as it has lost the trust of the people. He referred to the recent rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where beneficiaries of government schemes were brought to the event which turned out to be a political event as Modi just shot political arrows at the Congress.

“The PM during the function just criticised the Congress and spoke nothing about issues relevant to the state. Neither did he have any dialogue with the public for which the programme was meant to be. It is not apt to use a government function for political gains. And, the PM praised Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje half-heartedly,” Pilot said while responding to queries of the scribes.

Temple Visits

Rahul Gandhi’s tour would be in cohesion with MP and Chhattisgarh which are slated to go to polls with Rajasthan. Hence, temple visits will be planned not just for Rajasthan but for all 3 states. Visits to temples are part of Rahul’s tour which is similar to Karnataka and Gujarat. It is being worked out by the senior party functionaries.

