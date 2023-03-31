DNA IPL 2023, LIVE Updates, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: CSK vs GT Analysis

LIVE Updates, DNA IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: CSK vs GT Analysis

The Indian Premier League is back to its best in 2023. With 10 teams, 12 venues, and 70 league-stage matches, this season will be held in home and away format again. Title defender, Gujarat Titans are taking on Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans had a remarkable debut season last year. Gujarat Titans are facing four-time winners Chennai Super Kings today. It's mentor against his protege. New rules, a new season, and few new players but the same old excitement. Will Chennai bounce back or Gujarat defend their title?

Defending champions have proven their mettle on the field and are well-equipped with a balanced team. And Pandya is also a source of motivation and inspiration for his teammates as he is being considered a potential successor to Rohit Sharma as captain of the Indian team.

Chennai Super Kings are looking for a fresh start after a disappointing season as they finished ninth in 2022. Chennai Super kings will be led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. While many are considering, he will retire after this edition of the league.

The clash between these two champion teams promises to be a spectacle, with both teams eager to make a statement in the opening match. The IPL 2023 will kickstart with an opening ceremony, which is returning after 2018 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The electrifying atmosphere will undoubtedly be buzzing with excitement as fans return to watch the season opener at the largest stadium in the world.

We will unfold everything for you in DNA IPL. DNA brings expert opinion, live analysis, the latest updates, and ball-by-ball updates of the match only for you.

<iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z_lXsnbge7s" title="" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>