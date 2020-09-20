IPL 2020 - Wishes flood in after R Ashwin dislocates shoulder in DC vs KXIP clash

Ravichandran Ashwin - playing against the team he earlier captained - left the field after sustaining an injury.

After veteran bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, who is playing against the team he earlier captained, left the field after sustaining an injury in the clash between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday (September 20), get well soon wishes started flooding in for the Indian spinner.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 second clash, Ashwin started off on a good note as he got two wickets in an over and gave away just two runs.

However, on the final ball of his first over, Ashwin went to stop the ball but landed badly on his hand. He was helped off the field by the physio. By the looks of it, Ashwin may have dislocated his shoulder.

Ashwin is Delhi's premium spinner and they don't have a ready replacement for the starlet. As for his substitute, Ajinkya Rahane was sent to the field during the match.

Former Team India allrounder Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to wish Ravichandran a speedy recovery and wrote: "Ashwin is crucial for @DelhiCapitals Hope the injury won’t leave him out for the #IPL2020".

Ashwin is crucial for @DelhiCapitals Hope the injury won’t leave him out for the #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 20, 2020

Indian commentator Hasha Bhogle also extended his best wishes towards the DC bowler and said, "Hope it isn't too bad with Ashwin. The ball was coming out beautifully."

Hope it isn't too bad with Ashwin. The ball was coming out beautifully. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 20, 2020

More reactions:

Almost cruel ... Starts a new journey, gets two wickets in his first over and then that freak injury.. An update on Ashwin will take time, but seemed like a lot of pain and was he visibly quite gutted .. looked quite serious but I really hope that’s not the case... #DCvKXIP — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 20, 2020

Ashwin you legend, Pooran is such a fine player and cleans him up for a duck. 2 wickets in 5 balls for Ash. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 20, 2020

Ashwin has dislocated his shoulder.

I really wish he comes back soon and strong. He was in a great form and would be deadly at the end of tournament as the pitches become even slower.



Get well soon @ashwinravi99 — Sai Prasath (@saiprasath10) September 20, 2020

Ashwin had joined the Delhi-based franchise for Rs. 1.5 crore in exchange of left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith ahead of the 13th edition.