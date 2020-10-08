'He was set to play against SRH': Anil Kumble reveals reason behind Chris Gayle's absence

The much-awaited return of Chris Gayle was set to be over during Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) clash against SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday (October 8) but was called off after the veteran opener suffered a stomach bug, KXIP head coach Anil Kumble revealed.
Gayle's absence from the KXIP playing 11 since the start of the tournament kick-started a lot of criticism on social media and whether or not the Windies powerhouse would get a game. Kumble, during his interaction with the host broadcasters during the SRH innings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium revealed that Gayle was actually part of the plan for the game.
"Gayle was going to play today, but he is down with food poisoning," Kumble revealed.
Earlier, speaking to ANI, star batsman Mayank Agarwal had mentioned that Gayle has been constantly helping the batting group in the franchise by sharing his experience.