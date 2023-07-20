Yuva Kabaddi Series is providing financial freedom to the youth of the country

Headlines

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Kamal Haasan get together in San Diego: See pic

Meet Sreeleela, 22-year-old actress, aspiring doctor, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in South, her fees is…

Viral video: Sonali Raut sets internet on fire posing in bed wearing sexy red bikini, watch

Karanbir Singh to launch ‘Salt Water Pepper,’ a mystery novel in September, 2023

Arif Patel, from Preston Lancashire UK - An Inspiration of Entrepreneurial Excellence

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Kamal Haasan get together in San Diego: See pic

Viral video: Sonali Raut sets internet on fire posing in bed wearing sexy red bikini, watch

Karanbir Singh to launch ‘Salt Water Pepper,’ a mystery novel in September, 2023

9 superfoods to hydrate eyes in monsoon, improve eyesight

Weight loss tips: Best seeds to lose belly fat

8 Benefits of ilaichi  (Cardamon)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Manipur Shocker: Opposition attacks BJP for inaction, PM Modi orders no mercy for culprits

Asaduddin Owaisi's sharp attack on PM Modi over Manipur video; “Justice only when CM is removed”

'Crime against humanity:' Manipur CM Biren Singh promises strict punishment against Manipur shocker culprits

Meet Sreeleela, 22-year-old actress, aspiring doctor, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in South, her fees is…

Meet Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy aka Peaky Blinders' Tommy Shelby; he hates interviews and doesn't own smartphone

When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why he rejected Khilji’s role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat: ‘There is no way I...'

HomeIndia

India

Yuva Kabaddi Series is providing financial freedom to the youth of the country

Jai Bhagwan of Alwar and Ajay Muthaia of Madurai shared their dream journey

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jai Bhagwan of Alwar and Ajay Muthaia of Madurai shared their dream journey

Defying financial challenges, resilient youth playing kabaddi shine on the grand national stage

Delhi, July 18 -“My father was my greatest pillar of strength, who is no longer by my side. With unwavering passion, I relentlessly pursued his dreams, yet the absence of his praise remains the greatest sorrow in my heart,” exclaimed Jai Bhagwan, a renowned Yuva Kabaddi Series player. 

Jai, who hails from Alwar, Rajasthan has been playing Kabaddi since the age of 14. Given the financial condition of their family, Jai focused on his skills and with his sheer talent made it to the Summer Edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series. 

The Yuva Kabaddi Series became the springboard for his dreams, propelling him towards new heights and paving the way for his journey to the Pro Kabaddi League, where he stands tall among the stars of the game. Jai bagged his first a gold at the Khelo India Games and was left in tears teary eyed on receiving his first award at the YKS Summer Edition 2022. Unfortunately, Jai's father, who dreamt of watching his son on television all his life, was no more in this world to experience this proud moment.

Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS) is encouraging new youngsters from every nook and corner of the country to make a career in the sport of Kabaddi. India's first year-long tournament, the Series has become the second-largest tournament in the country. Vikas Gautam, CEO Yuva Kabaddi Series, laid the foundation stone of the series in 2022 along with well-known TV presenter, sports commentator Suhail Chandhok. The series, now in its fifth edition, has showcased fair play of the highest quality with 1051 young players, 496 matches, 47 coaches and 130 officials. Along with this, 65.71 percent of the total expenditure of the tournament is being spent directly on the betterment of the community that includes Kabaddi players, coaches, officials and state associations.

YKS player Ajay dreams of building his own house

Ajay Muthiah, hailing from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, shares another tale of success from the Yuva Kabaddi Series. Ajay, who plays right cover defender, lost his father six months ago during the South Zone Inter University Kabaddi Championship 22-23. At the age of 21, the onus of taking care of his mother and college-going sister fell on Ajay. Due to their challenging economic condition, Ajay's family do not have a house of their own to live in. Under the Khelo India program, Ajay earns a livelihood of up to Rs 10,000 every month. Along with this, through a national platform like Yuva Kabaddi Series, Ajay relentlessly works hard to not only make extra money but take his career on a progressive path. Ajay, who dreams of playing in the Pro Kabaddi League, also plays in local tournaments of his state.

 

 

 

 

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who was asked to undergo breast, butt surgery, banned from wearing jeans, lived in bunker, is now...

DU Admission 2023: Phase 2 registration via CSAS begins at admission.uod.ac.in, first merit list on August 1

Genelia Deshmukh reacts to lack of family-friendly content on OTT: 'I can't involve my children with me' | Exclusive

How much money do YouTubers earn? What happened in Tasleem Khan case

Meet Anurag Jain, co-owns MS Dhoni-led CSK’s sister team in US, 5-star hotels in Delhi, Mumbai

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE