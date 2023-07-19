'Yeh dil maange more': Who was Captain Vikram Batra, the brave Kargil war hero?

Meet Captain Vikram Batra, the Martyr hero who captured the highest peak during Kargil War against neighbouring country Pakistan.

The Kargil war is permanently imprinted in the minds of Indians as well as Pakistanis. On July 7 India captured the highest peak of LOC Kargil, Point 4875. With India's victory, we also lost a hero. Captain Vikram Batra lost his life while fighting for his country.

The Pakistan Army quietly infiltrated into Kargil and captured the area illegally. The Kargil War began to drive off the neighbouring country's military from Indian territory.

Captain Vikram Batra had just completed his commando training and was back in Palampur to celebrate the festival of Holi with his family in Himachal Pradesh.

Captain Batra had to run back to his unit. After a difficult battle with the military of the neighbouring country, Batra and his unit regained the peak point and hoisted the tricolour. It was during the battle to claim authority over the now-known 'Tiger point' that Vikram Batra lost his life.

Martyr Captain Vikram Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest honour of gallantry, on August 15, 1999, for his supreme sacrifice and this valour. Meanwhile, his martyred companion Captain Anuj Nayyar was given the second-highest honour of gallantry, the Mahavir Chakra posthumously.

