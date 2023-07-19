Headlines

All-party meeting to be held today ahead of monsoon session of Parliament

'Yeh dil maange more': Who was Captain Vikram Batra, the brave Kargil war hero?

DNA Special: Opposition parties form 'INDIA' front, challenges remain in coordination

Meet IAS Anil Basak, IITian son of cloth seller, cracked UPSC with AIR 45; know his inspiring story

Asia Cup 2023 schedule to be announced on this date; details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

All-party meeting to be held today ahead of monsoon session of Parliament

'Yeh dil maange more': Who was Captain Vikram Batra, the brave Kargil war hero?

DNA Special: Opposition parties form 'INDIA' front, challenges remain in coordination

10 motivational quotes from Itaewon Class starring Park Seo-Joon

Health benefits of eating kheera (cucumber)

10 most memorable cameos of Shah Rukh Khan 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Is choice of Narendra Modi Stadium for big World Cup matches politically motivated? | WC 2023

Know Why Indian Football Team Might Miss Asian Games For Second Successive Edition

In the aftermath of cyclone Biparjoy, Gujarat grapples with destruction; Mandvi inundated with water

Gigi Hadid arrested for possession of marijuana in Cayman Islands

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram join Khalsa Aid to help flood victims in Haryana, distribute food, water and other essentials

HomeIndia

India

'Yeh dil maange more': Who was Captain Vikram Batra, the brave Kargil war hero?

Meet Captain Vikram Batra, the Martyr hero who captured the highest peak during Kargil War against neighbouring country Pakistan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Kargil war is permanently imprinted in the minds of Indians as well as Pakistanis. On July 7 India captured the highest peak of LOC Kargil, Point 4875. With India's victory, we also lost a hero.  Captain Vikram Batra lost his life while fighting for his country.

The Pakistan Army quietly infiltrated into Kargil and captured the area illegally. The Kargil War began to drive off the neighbouring country's military from Indian territory. 

Captain Vikram Batra had just completed his commando training and was back in Palampur to celebrate the festival of Holi with his family in Himachal Pradesh.

Captain Batra had to run back to his unit. After a difficult battle with the military of the neighbouring country, Batra and his unit regained the peak point and hoisted the tricolour. It was during the battle to claim authority over the now-known 'Tiger point' that Vikram Batra lost his life. 

Martyr Captain Vikram Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest honour of gallantry, on August 15, 1999, for his supreme sacrifice and this valour. Meanwhile, his martyred companion Captain Anuj Nayyar was given the second-highest honour of gallantry, the Mahavir Chakra posthumously.

Read: Uttarakhand: Two youths rescued after hotel washed away by flash flood in Kedarnath

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar, other NCP leaders meet Sharad Pawar for 2nd time in row

Meet star Indian cricketer, who was known as 'king of swing', his career ended abruptly due to disease, injury

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE