Uttarakhand: Two youths rescued after hotel washed away by flash flood in Kedarnath

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 09:44 PM IST

Two youths were rescued as a hotel in a village on the Rishikesh-Kedarnath National Highway got washed away in a flash flood triggered by heavy rains, officials said. Hotel 'Kedar Vatika', located between Phata and Tarsali villages near Kedarnath, got swept away by flood waters in the morning, according to a statement issued by Rudraprayag police.

A police team was clearing a road blocked due to a landslide in Tarsali when they saw the incident happen. They rushed to the spot and pulled out a youth from the debris, it said. The rescued youth informed police that another person was with him inside the hotel when the incident happened, it said.

The police party searched the area, in the meantime, more debris along with flood water came gushing down the hill. Four policemen got injured during the rescue operation, according to officials. The operation was resumed soon after and the other person trapped in the debris was also rescued, the statement said.

The reduced youths -- Arvind Singh, a resident of Chopta, and Naveen Singh from Jakholi -- and the four policemen, outpost in-charge sub-inspector Vijay Shailani, head constable Vikram Chandrawal and constables Shailendra Rawat and Jai Prakash have been admitted to a hospital, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

