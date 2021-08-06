With 17 banks and more than Rs 5000 crore deposit, THIS village is one of world's richest

One of the richest villages in the world in terms of bank deposits is in India. Yes, you will be amazed to know that Madhapar in the Kutch district of Gujarat has around 7,600 houses and 17 banks and the owners of these houses mostly reside in UK, USA, Canada and many other parts of the world.

Agriculture plays a large part in the region's prosperity, and most of the agricultural goods are exported to Mumbai. Though the people live abroad but prefer to deposit their money in the banks of the villages which have deposits worth over Rs 5,000 crore.

Apart from schools and colleges, there is also a state-of-the-art gaushala in the village. There is also a health centre with world-class facilities apasrt from temples and playing fields. With new lakes, check dams and deep bore artesian wells there is fresh water all year round.

In 1968, an organization called the Madhapar Village Association was formed in London. The office was opened so that the people of Madhapar village would meet each other. Similarly, an office has been opened in the village so that direct connectivity from London can remain. This also helps the the people of the village residing in UK to have a close community and to keep the culture and values alive.