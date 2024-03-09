'Will neither safeguard peace nor...': China responds as India adds more troops at disputed border

The 9,000 soldiers who were initially tasked with guarding the disputed Chinese border will now report to the newly established fighting command

A spokesman for China's foreign ministry told the media on Friday that Beijing views India's decision to increase troop levels along its disputed border as "not conducive to easing tensions" between Beijing and New Delhi.

10,000 soldiers who had previously been stationed at the western border have reportedly been sent to reinforce the Indian Army's disputed border with China, according to a Bloomberg report. Senior Indian Army officials confirmed this information on the condition of anonymity.

The 9,000 soldiers who were initially tasked with guarding the disputed Chinese border will now report to the newly established fighting command. A 532 km (330.57 mi) border dividing the Chinese-occupied Tibet region from the northern Indian states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will be guarded by the combined force.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said, according to a TOI report, “China is committed to working with India to safeguard the peace and stability of the border areas. We believe that India’s practice is not conducive to safeguarding peace and is not conducive to easing tensions."

Mao also added that “India’s increase in military deployments in border areas does not help to calm the situation in the border areas or to safeguard peace and safety in these areas”.

The latest development comes just days after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised India's preparedness for war in the face of multiple challenges along its border.

"We have never occupied anyone’s land but, if anyone attacks us, we are in a position to give a befitting reply", Singh said at NDTV's inaugural Defence Summit on March 7.

The Defence Minister added,“We have to be ready for war at all times… even in peacetime. We have to be ready. Whether from land, air, or sea… if anyone attacks India our forces will respond strongly. We have never occupied anyone’s land but, if anyone attacks us, we are in a position to give a befitting reply."