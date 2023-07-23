Headlines

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

'Rab ka banda...': Dhanashree Verma's cute birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal as leggie turns 33

‘Jaddu was not upset with Mahi Bhai’: Former CSK player reveals secret of rift between Jadeja and Dhoni during IPL 2022

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

India

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

For Monday as well, the weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain.

PTI

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 09:44 PM IST

The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degree Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature settled at 28.9 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

The weather department had predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day. However, rain eluded the city on Sunday. For Monday as well, the weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. The humidity oscillated between at 8.30 am recovered at 71 and 70 per cent, it said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 72 at 8 pm. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

