Maharashtra landslide: NDRF calls off operation, death toll remains at 27

Headlines

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

'Rab ka banda...': Dhanashree Verma's cute birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal as leggie turns 33

‘Jaddu was not upset with Mahi Bhai’: Former CSK player reveals secret of rift between Jadeja and Dhoni during IPL 2022

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra landslide: NDRF calls off operation, death toll remains at 27

Around 10:30 pm on July 19, a landslide occurred in a remote tribal village situated at least an hour away from a motorable road, resulting in the full or partial burial of at least 17 out of 48 houses.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 09:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The National Disaster Response Force has finally called of its search-and-rescue operation in Wednesday's landslide in Irshalwadi in Maharashtra's Raigad district, state minister Uday Samant said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Samant, who is guardian minister of Raigad, said the decision was taken in consultation with the district administration and other concerned authorities as well as local residents.

So far, 27 bodies have been recovered while 57 are untraceable, officials said, adding that no body was found from the debris on Sunday.

 

 

These include 12 men, 10 women and four children, while one corpse has not been identified as yet, they added.

At least 17 of 48 houses in the remote tribal village, which is at least an hour away from a motorable road, were fully or partially buried in the landslide that took place around 10:30pm on July 19.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies resumed the search and rescue operation for the fourth day on Sunday at Irshalwadi, some 80 kilometres from Mumbai, after calling it off the previous evening due to darkness and inclement weather.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

The Marvels trailer: Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau go 'higher, further, faster' to save the universe

Meet IIT graduate who left tech career to become popular comedian, his estimated net worth is...

What Is Kaizen, how it help overcome laziness and grow in your personal life?

This Bollywood film holds Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards, and it’s not Sholay, Lagaan or Veer-Zaara

Defamation case: SC issues notice to Purnesh Modi, Gujarat govt on Rahul Gandhi's appeal against HC verdict

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE