Will international sanctions put strain on Russia’s defence deal with India? Russian envoy says THIS

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has increased a lot of tension in the international market, with many harsh economical sanctions being imposed on Russia by western nations in retaliation to its attack on Ukraine amid the current invasion.

In these conditions, it is very likely that the export and import of Russia will get severely hampered, having a heavy impact on trade. Thus, many are wondering if the current sanctions will damage the defence deal done between Russia and India.

The Russian envoy to India clarified this query on Wednesday, saying that the current sanctions on the country will not affect the S-400 defence deal between Russia and India.

While addressing a press conference, Denis Alipov, Russian Envoy-designate to India, said, “We don't foresee any obstacles as far as S-400 supply to India is concerned; We have routes to continue with this deal unobstructed. Sanctions, old or new, do not interfere in any way.”

We are in touch with the Indian authorities for Indians stranded in Kharkiv, and other areas of eastern #Ukraine. We have received India's requests for emergency evacuation of all those stuck there via Russain territory...: Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador-designate to India pic.twitter.com/EgmN6LQd52 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

Further, the Russian envoy appreciated the stand of India in the current conflict between the nation and Ukraine, saying that Moscow appreciated the balanced stand of the country as New Delhi understands the full depth of the crisis.

Alipov said, “We are strategic allies with India. We are grateful to India for its balanced position displayed at the UN. India understands the depth of this crisis.” He also discussed the safety of Indian nationals in several conflict zones of Ukraine.

The Russian Ambassador-designate added, “We are in touch with India on the safety of Indians in Kharkiv, Sumy & other conflict zones in Ukraine. We have received India’s request for emergency evacuation of all those stuck there via Russian territory.”

The European Union, United States, and the United Kingdom have implemented a list of harsh sanctions on Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, criticizing its move to launch attacks against the nation. The sanctions have already had a deep impact on the country, with its currency and market falling steeply.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began a week ago when the Russian military launched airstrikes in Kyiv. The United Nations had said that hundreds of civilian casualties have been reported in Ukraine since the launch of the first attack.