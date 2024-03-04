Twitter
Why March 2024 is the perfect time to buy a home in Haridwar's Amrit Aarogyam

Are you planning to buy a flat in the holy city of Haridwar? Look no further, because March 2024 might be the best time to turn your dream into reality! While buying a home is a significant decision at any time, the end of the financial year brings unique advantages for discerning buyers like you.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 04:53 PM IST

Are you planning to buy a flat in the holy city of Haridwar? Look no further, because March 2024 might be the best time to turn your dream into reality! While buying a home is a significant decision at any time, the end of the financial year brings unique advantages for discerning buyers like you. Let's explore why Amit Aarogyam could be your ideal choice in March 2024:

Unlocking Financial Benefits:

  • Tax Savings: By closing the deal before March 31st, you can claim deductions on various home loan components like interest, principal repayment, and registration charges. This translates to tax savings in the upcoming financial year.
  • Attractive Deals and Incentives: We offer special discounts, freebies, and waiver of processing fees at year-end. Our customers can leverage this opportunity to secure a better deal on your dream flat. Connect with our team for all deals and incentives.
  • Price Advantage: With the onset of the new financial year, there may be revisions in property prices and market dynamics. We launched the project at 4600 per sqft, now the rate is 4800 per Sqft. Very soon the rates will be revised to 5000 per sqft. Purchasing a flat in March 2024 allows you to capitalize on existing rates and favorable payment plans offered by Amrit Aarogyam, ensuring that you secure your dream home at the best possible value.
  • Investment Growth Potential: Real estate is renowned for its potential to appreciate over time, making it a lucrative asset for long-term wealth creation. By investing in a flat at Amrit Aarogyam in March 2024, you set yourself on a path towards reaping the rewards of capital appreciation, ensuring a prosperous future for you and your family.
  • Bonus Tip: Explore government schemes and first-time homebuyer benefits that might add to your financial advantage.

Beyond Financials:

  • Wider Choice: Find your perfect home that aligns with your needs and preferences without facing stiff competition. Find configurations that perfectly match your family size, lifestyle, and preferences, without settling for compromises. We are offering 1,2,3 BHK premium apartments & penthouses at Haridwar.
  • Streamlined Process, Less Stress: Reduced activity translates to faster processing of paperwork and approvals, saving you valuable time and energy. Focus on the excitement of your new home, not the hassles!
  • Dedicated Attention, Personalized Joy: We give 100% attention to your needs, ensuring a smoother and more fulfilling buying experience. Ask questions, express concerns, and receive personalized guidance.

Amit Aarogyam: Your Gateway to Blissful Living:

At Amit Aarogyam, we understand the significance of owning a home in the serene and spiritual city of Haridwar. We offer a variety of thoughtfully designed flats to suit diverse needs and budgets. Here's why choosing us in March 2024 can be advantageous:

  • RERA Approval and Trustworthiness:
    Rest assured, Amrit Aarogyam is a RERA-approved project, providing homebuyers with peace of mind and assurance of transparency and accountability. With RERA registration number UKREP08230000516, you can trust in the credibility and reliability of this development.
  • Diverse Housing Options:
    Whether you're seeking a cozy 1 BHK, a spacious 2 BHK, or a luxurious 3 BHK apartment or penthouse, Amrit Aarogyam offers a diverse range of premium housing options to suit your preferences and lifestyle needs.
  • Affordable Pricing:
    With 2 BHK apartments starting from just 37.44 Lakhs, investing in a flat at Amrit Aarogyam not only fulfills your dream of homeownership but also does so at a remarkably affordable price point, making it an attractive proposition for budget-conscious buyers.
  • Operational Amenities:
    Experience the epitome of luxury living with all operational amenities available at your doorstep. From state-of-the-art fitness centers and swimming pools to lush green gardens and recreational spaces, every aspect of Amrit Aarogyam is designed to elevate your lifestyle and well-being.
  • Prime Location:
    Situated on NH-58 and in close proximity to the renowned Patanjali Yogpeeth, Amrit Aarogyam enjoys a prime location that offers unparalleled connectivity and convenience. Moreover, being away from the congestion of city traffic and nestled amidst greenery, residents can relish a peaceful and harmonious living environment.

Don't Miss Out!

March 2024 presents a unique opportunity to own your dream home at Amit Aarogyam with exceptional benefits.

Visit us today to explore our available flats and discuss your requirements with our experienced team.

Let us help you make your dream of owning a home in Haridwar a reality!

 Learn more at www.amritaarogyam.com.

Contact us:

 +91-9654 23 23 27

 +91-7455 800 405

 +91-7455 800 409

 info@amritaarogyam.com

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

