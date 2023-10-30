Headlines

India

India

Why is India against ‘humanitarian truce’ between Israel and Hamas? Know reason behind UNGA vote

India decided to abstain from the UNGA vote calling for a complete humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas, putting an end to the long-standing war.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 06:32 AM IST

As the war between Israel and Hamas has intensified over the last week, with Israel raining down artillery and bombs across Gaza to eliminate the terror group, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is trying to find a non-violent route to end the war.

As the UNGA voted to call for a humanitarian truce between Israel and the Palestinian terror group Hamas, India moved forward with its stance on the current war and decided to abstain from voting in favor of the truce being called by other nations.

After abstaining from a resolution of the Israel-Hamas war at the UNGA, India told the Assembly, “Terrorism is a "malignancy" and knows no borders, nationality or race and the world should not buy into any justification of terror acts.”

While the United Nations General Assembly opted to end the war between Israel and Hamas and called for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between the two parties in Gaza, India refrained from voting in the interest of saving the lives of Gaza civilians and maintained its long-standing principle.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Yojna Patel offered an explanation regarding the country’s stance on a truce between Israel and Hamas terrorists, saying that this august body should be deeply concerned at recourse to violence in a world where disputes are resolved through dialogue.

As per PTI reports, Yojna Patel said, “That too, when it happens on a scale and intensity that is an affront to basic human values. Violence as a means to achieve political objectives damages indiscriminately and does not pave the way for any durable solutions.”

The UN representative further added, “Terrorism is a malignancy and knows no borders, nationality or race. The world should not buy into any justification of terror acts. Let us keep aside differences, unite, and adopt a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.”

India abstained from voting on the Israel-Hamas truce issue at the UNGA because the resolution did not contain any condemnation of Hamas actions and it maintained its steadfast approach to the issue.

