Headlines

PM Modi to launch multiple development projects worth Rs 5,950 crore on 2-day Gujarat visit from today

Model-turned-IAS officer, gave up Miss India dream to crack UPSC, her AIR was...

‘Loved the Brand of Cricket:’ Batting legend lauds India post their impressive win over England

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar accuses Isha Malviya of ‘using men’, netizens slam him: ‘Toh kyun aashiq bana…’

Javed Akhtar says reviving classic songs by adding rap is like ‘putting disco music in Taj Mahal’: ‘You should respect…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi to launch multiple development projects worth Rs 5,950 crore on 2-day Gujarat visit from today

Model-turned-IAS officer, gave up Miss India dream to crack UPSC, her AIR was...

‘Loved the Brand of Cricket:’ Batting legend lauds India post their impressive win over England

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Records set by Rohit Sharma

9 Bollywood actors who made successful comeback with OTT

10 much-awaited Bollywood films releasing in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar accuses Isha Malviya of ‘using men’, netizens slam him: ‘Toh kyun aashiq bana…’

Javed Akhtar says reviving classic songs by adding rap is like ‘putting disco music in Taj Mahal’: ‘You should respect…’

As Tejas fails at box office, Kangana Ranaut lashes out at those ‘wishing her ill’: 'Their lives will be miserable...'

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi to launch multiple development projects worth Rs 5,950 crore on 2-day Gujarat visit from today

PM Modi will also pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Narmada district during the visit.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 06:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 5,950 crore, officials said on Sunday.

PM Modi will also pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Narmada district during the visit. PM Modi will offer prayers at Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district on Monday morning, Collector Varun Banarwal said.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 5,950 crore in a public function at Dabhoda village in Mehsana district on Monday, the Gujarat government said in a statement. The development works include inauguration of two railway projects in Mehsana and Ahmedabad districts, including a 77-km long western dedicated freight corridor section and double tracks of 182-km railway line from Viramgam to Samkhiali, said the release.

The prime minister will also launch a project of the Gujarat Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation that will benefit companies operating within the Mandal-Becharaji Special Investment Zone, it said.
From the venue, he will also dedicate projects related to recharging of lakes and construction of a barrage on the Sabarmati river, and Panam reservoir-based lift irrigation project in Mahisagar district. The other projects include four-laning of a road and sewage treatment plants and drainage lines.

READ | Andhra Pradesh: Eight dead, 25 injured after two trains collide in Vizianagaram

On October 31, the prime minister will pay tribute to Sardar Patel and participate in the 'National Unity Day' celebration at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district to be organised on the birth anniversary of Patel. The PM will address officer trainees of the 98th Common Foundation Course at the culmination of Aarambh 5.0. The 5th edition of Aarambh is being held on the theme of ‘Harnessing the power of disruption', as per an official release.

He will also inaugurate development projects and tourism attractions at Ekta Nagar, the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority stated in a release. These include 30 e-buses, a public bike-sharing programme, distribution of city gas facilitated by the Gujarat Gas Limited, as well as the provision of golf carts to streamline transportation for tourists visiting Ekta Nagar, it said.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a visitors' centre that will serve tourists visiting Ekta Nagar. The centre will comprise shops, food courts, restaurants, and various rest and entertainment facilities, ensuring essential amenities for tourists, stated the release. At Ekta Nagar, he will also inaugurate 'Kamalam Park', a nursery for dragon fruit, which is also known as 'Kamalam', on the left bank of the Narmada river.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Bride-to-be's epic dance to 'Oh My Darling' impresses internet, watch

Farewell Matthew Perry! Why death of TV star 10,000 miles away seems like loss of a close friend for Indian millennials

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Range Rover vs BMW vs Audi vs Mercedes-Benz for 'Luxury Car of the Year' award

Meet man worth Rs 21680 crore who launched Rs 100 crore scholarship, his firm will work with IITs, NITs to…

Viral video: Hanuman-inspired drone wows internet, netizens say 'lajawab'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE