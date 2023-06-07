Search icon
Why have wrestlers suspended their protest till June 15? Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia go back to govt jobs

Wrestler Bajrang Punia spoke about suspending the wrestlers’ protest till June 15 after holding several meetings with top-ranking government officials, including Anurag Thakur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:21 PM IST

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia (File photo)
Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia (File photo)

The protesting wrestlers on Wednesday agreed to suspend their protest for a week after the government asked them to wait till police complete its probe into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by June 15.

The wrestlers, after a nearly five-hour meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, said the government has also assured them that the police will withdraw the FIRs filed against them.

The wrestlers were booked for violation of law and order on May 28 when they marched towards the new Parliament building without permission to hold 'Mahila Samman Mahapachayat'.

The meeting was attended by Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, her husband Satyawart Kadiyan, and Jitender Kinha.

Double world medallist Vinesh Phogat, a prominent face of the protest against WFI chief, skipped the meet.

"We were told that police investigation will be complete by June 15. Till then, we have been asked to wait and suspend the protest," Sakshi Malik told reporters after the meeting.

"The Delhi police will also withdraw the FIRs filed against the wrestlers lodged on May 28," she added.

Both Malik and Punia asserted that their agitation was not yet over and they have suspended their protest only till June 15 as requested by the government.

Later addressing a press conference, Thakur said the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections be held by June 30.

The crucial meeting was called by Thakur to break the deadlock.

READ | ‘Pulled t-shirt, put hand on chest’: Here's what wrestlers FIR against Brij Bhushan says

