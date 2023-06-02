‘Pulled t-shirt, put hand on chest’: Here's what wrestlers FIR against Brij Bhushan says

Wrestlers' protest

Wrestlers' protest updates: Several wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and a few others continue protesting against Brij Bhushan, WFI Chief despite requests from the government to believe the results of the ongoing police investigation. Know what are the key developments of the Wrestlers’ protest.

Two FIRs have been filed with the Delhi Police against BJP MP Brij Bhushan on April 28. This complaint was given at the Connaught Place police station on 21 April

The IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with the purpose to violate her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), and 34 (common intention), which carry sentences of one to three years in prison, are all included in both FIRs. Six adult wrestlers are accused in the first FIR, which also names WFI secretary Vinod Tomar.

The second FIR is based on a father's complaint and refers to Section 10 of the POCSO Act, which carries a five- to seven-year prison sentence. The incidents described purportedly occurred between 2012 and 2022 in India and other countries.

At least 10 instances of sexual harassment, including cases of inappropriate touching, and molestation, which includes running hands over breasts and touching the navel, several instances of intimidation, including stalking, and a shared sense of fear and trauma. Around 2 instances of demanding "sexual favours" in place of professional assistance.

The father of the minor complains that his daughter was “completely disturbed and cannot be at peace anymore …sexual harassment by the accused (Singh) continues to haunt her”.

Minor’s allegations include: “Holding her tightly, pretending to get a picture clicked, the accused (Singh) squeezed her towards himself, pressed hard on her shoulder and then deliberately…brushed his hands against her breasts”. “She clearly told the accused (Singh) she had already told him that she was not interested in having any sort of physical relationship and that he should stop stalking her…”

Wrestler 1:

During dinner in a hotel restaurant called me to his table, touched me, touched me from chest to stomach

In the Wrestling Federation office, my knees, my shoulders and palms were touched without my permission. My feet were also touched with your feet. Touched from chest to stomach on the pretext of understanding my breathing pattern

Wrestler 2:

When I was lying on the mat, the accused (Singh) came near me, my coach was not there, pulled my T-shirt without my permission, and put his hand on my chest on the pretext of checking my breath. tucked underbelly

I was with my brother in the federation office, I was called and my brother was asked to stay, then forcefully dragged to his side in the room.

Wrestler 3:

Asked to talk to my parents, hugged me, and tried to bribe me.

Wrestler 4:

Slid his hand down my stomach and put his hand on my navel on the pretext of checking my breath.

Wrestler 5:

I was at the back of the line, was touched the wrong way, and he grabbed my shoulder when I tried to move away.

Wrestler 6:

Put a hand on the shoulder on the pretext of a picture, I protested.

Recently, all the protesting wrestlers planned to immerse their medals in Ganga and planned to hold a hunger strike outside India Gate. Mr Tikait played a major role in persuading some of India's best wrestlers from doing these.