Rohit Bal: Meet fashion designer from J&K, who is in critical condition at Gurugram hospital

Fashion designer Rohit Bal had undergone an emergency angioplasty in 2010 after he suffered a heart attack. His friend said that he has visited rehab centres due to alcoholism and consequent heart issues.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

Rohit Bal, a fashion designer, is critically ill and has been hospitalized at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram's intensive care unit. The 62-year-old designer experienced problems from a pre-existing cardiac condition, which prompted an emergency room visit.

According to reports, Rohit Bal has visited hospitals and rehab centres frequently due to alcoholism and consequent health issues. "Gudda is in very bad shape. He was almost dead in November. The doctors had to flush out alcohol and sleeping pills from his system when his friends took him to the hospital," a close friend of Rohit Bal told HT City in an interview.

He had undergone an emergency angioplasty when he suffered a heart attack in February 2010.

About Rohit Bal:
Bal was born in the city of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on 8 May 1961 into a Kashmiri Pandit family. He received his Bachelor's degree in History from St. Stephens College, University of Delhi and later he went on to study fashion at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi. 

He is well-known for his designs catering to both men and women. He kick-started his career in 1986, founding Orchid Oversea Pvt Ltd with his brother Rajiv Bal. He debuted his independent collection in 1990. 

His work includes collaborations with Khadi Gram Udyog, the largest handloom textile operation in Panchkula and has designed costumes for the popular Indian game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. 

Bal opened a flagship store in major metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai. 

He has also dabbled in jewellery creation. His use of peacock and lotus patterns is what has made him most famous. He usually works with luxurious materials like velvet and brocade, and his intricate designs are influenced by the opulence and majesty of India.

Rohit Bal has an international client base that includes Cindy Crawford, Pamela Anderson and Uma Thurman among various Indian celebrities. In addition, he represents Omega watches.

He has won several awards in his career such as the 'Designer of the Year' award at the Indian Fashion Awards in 2006, 'Designer of the Year' at the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Awards in 2001, Lakme Grand Finale Designer for 2012 and in 2020, he was recognized as "Iconic Fashion Designer of the country" by the jury of the Rajnigandha Pearls India Fashion Awards.

