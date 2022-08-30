Who is RK Arora, owner of Noida Supertech Twin Towers?

Photo: Twitter and File

On August 28, India witnessed the "illegal" Supertech Twin Towers being demolished by a huge explosion. More than 500 police and traffic officers were posted around the roughly 100-meter-tall towers that were destroyed using 3,700 kg of explosives.

Prior to what is being termed as the demolition of the highest structures in the nation, the surrounding residents and public spaces were evacuated, and the highways were shut down. The Supreme Court ruled that the construction on the grounds of the Emerald Court society was unlawful and issued an order for its removal.

The proprietor of Supertech, RK Arora, responded to the demolition in an interview with India Today. According to Arora, no regulations had been broken and the authorities had cleared the construction of the tower being constructed in the project.

Who is RK Arora?

RK Arora is a real estate tycoon in Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of North India. He is the owner and managing director of the construction company Supertech. In Sector 93A of Noida, he built twin towers that were two residential complexes.

Authorities announced the removal of an unlawful building after neighbourhood people complained about it. RK Arora was exposed and brought to the public's attention after it was discovered that his Twin Tower Noida building was an unauthorized construction.

The UP government razed a twin tower built by his company, Supertech, in Noida on August 28, 2022, in accordance with Supreme Court directives. RK Arora’s wife is Sangeeta Arora. He also has a son, Mohit Arora. R K Arora's daughter, Mohini Arora, died in a road accident in London in 2016.