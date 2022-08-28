Noida twin towers demolition LIVE: Stage set for India’s biggest demolition, check latest updates

Photo: PTI

The 100-metre-tall pair of ‘illegal’ Supertech high rises will be flattened today at 2:30 pm. The final checks and preparations were done on Saturday. Many of the 5,000 residents of societies adjacent to the Apex and Ceyane towers had already moved out by Saturday with others needing to move out by the 7:00 am evacuation deadline on D-day August 28. Airspace over the demolition site will be temporarily closed while traffic diversions are already in place. Check latest updates on India’s biggest demolition event here: