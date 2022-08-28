Search icon
Noida twin towers demolition LIVE: Stage set for India’s biggest demolition, check latest updates

Noida twin towers LIVE: 3,700 kg explosives will bring the two massive structures down at 2:30 pm today, creating whopping 80,000 tonnes of debris.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 08:46 AM IST

Photo: PTI

The 100-metre-tall pair of ‘illegal’ Supertech high rises will be flattened today at 2:30 pm. The final checks and preparations were done on Saturday. Many of the 5,000 residents of societies adjacent to the Apex and Ceyane towers had already moved out by Saturday with others needing to move out by the 7:00 am evacuation deadline on D-day August 28. Airspace over the demolition site will be temporarily closed while traffic diversions are already in place. Check latest updates on India’s biggest demolition event here:

LIVE Blog
28 Aug 2022
08:45 AM

Heavy deployment at blast site: 560 police personnel, 100 reserve forces personnel, 4 Quick Response teams and NDRF team deployed at the demolition site in Noida Sector 93A.

08:25 AM

Traffic advisory for demolition day: Traffic diversions on roads leading to the twin towers. Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which is barely 200 metres, to be closed for vehicular movement between 2 pm to 3 pm. Google Maps to show updated feeds for diversions and real-time traffic situations. Arrangements in place for movement of emergency vehicles.

08:10 AM

Resident, vehicle, pet evacuation nears completion: Evacuation of nearby societies is “nearing completion”, police officials overseeing the process told media around 7:15 am. Only people remaining in the two nearby societies are private security and other staff. They will be removed by 1:00 pm.

 

 

08:00 AM

Latest visuals from blast site on Sunday morning: Police clear out area:

 

 

NGOs join in for last-moment rescue of dogs:

 

07:53 AM

Cranes out, police vacate area around blast site: Cranes were seen starting coming in on the scene. Police are vacating the area around the twin towers in Noida Sector 93A.

07:16 AM

Evacuation in numbers: 5,000 residents of nearby Emerald Court and ATS Village societies in Sector 93A have been vacated. Along with the residents, the area was cleared of nearly 3,000 vehicles and 150-200 pets. 

 

07:06 AM

Airspace to be temporarily closed for flights, drones barred: Noida will remain a no-fly zone for drones. The air space in one nautical mile radius above the demolition site will remain briefly unavailable for flights.

07:04 AM

Evacuation complete, check traffic advisory: With the demolition scheduled for 2:30 pm, the nearby Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed from 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm. 

