ICICI Bank rolls out new contactless RuPay credit cards, check benefits here

ICICI Bank has partnered up with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch a series of credit cards on local payments network RuPay, the indigenous payments network. The ICICI Bank RuPay Credit Card is initially offered in the Coral variant of the Bank's Gemstone series; Rubyx and Sapphiro variants will follow soon.

The first card, the ICICI Bank Coral RuPay Credit Card, is a contactless card that offers customers various rewards points on daily transactions including groceries, utility bills, free domestic airport and train lounge access, and savings on dining and movie tickets, among other things.

According to the press release, exclusive benefits of the ‘ICICI Bank Coral RuPay Credit Card’ are:

Earn 2 reward points, on every Rs 100 spent on the card (except fuel)

Earn 1 reward point, on every Rs 100 spent on utilities and insurance categories

Get 2000 bonus reward points on spending Rs 2 lakh on the card in a year. Additionally, earn

1,000 bonus reward points each time Rs 1 lakh is spent on the card thereafter (with maximum of

10,000 reward points per year)

Complimentary access to the domestic airport lounge and select railway lounges in India

Exclusive discounts on movie ticket bookings on BookMyShow

Personal accident insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh

24x7 Concierge services

Exclusive dining offers through ICICI Bank Culinary Treats Programme

Waiver of fuel surcharge on fuel transactions

“We believe our association with ICICI Bank will provide a convenient, rewarding and delightful shopping experience to the users of this card,” NPCI Chief Operating Officer Praveena Rai said in the release.

“This partnership has combined the advantages of ICICI Bank Credit Cards with Rupay’s exclusive offerings, providing enhanced benefits to customers. We will add more cards from our Gemstone collections to the ICICI Bank Rupay debit and credit cards family,” said Sudipta Roy, head, credit cards, payment solutions and merchant ecosystem of ICICI Bank.