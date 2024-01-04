Headlines

Who is Kishore Kanyal, IAS officer who was transferred for asking 'aukaat' of truck driver?

IAS Kanyal lost his cool during a meeting with representatives of a drivers' union on Tuesday. He later expressed regret if anyone was hurt by his words.

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 04:04 PM IST

IAS Kishor Kanyal has been transferred from his posting after his video asking 'aukat' (status) of a truck driver went viral recently. He was serving as the district collector of Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh. State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred IAS Kanyal, saying such type of language will not be tolerated under his government. The state government on Wednesday issued an order shifting Kanyal to the post of state deputy secretary. Narsinghpur's collector Riju Bafna has been made the new collector of Shajapur.

Who is IAS Kishor Kanyal?

Kishore Kanyal is a 2013 batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. Before becoming the Collector of Shajapur district, he was the Commissioner of Gwalior Municipal Corporation. He has also been the project director of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). IAS Kanyal holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science and an MA in Political Science from Kirori Mal College (KMC). 

Kanyal was recognised for his administrative skills. However, the recent video controversy has brought his leadership under scrutiny, overshadowing his previous positive contributions. During a meeting with representatives of a drivers' union on Tuesday, IAS Kanyal lost his cool and later expressed regret if anyone was hurt by his words. Kishor Kanyal is a married man and has a daughter named Devanshi, who is a gold medalist from Amity University, Noida. She is also passionate about Bharat Natyam.

 

