Who is Deepti Bahl, UP’s most wanted female criminal? How she committed Rs 15,000 crore fraud in Noida

Deepti Bahl is the prime accused in UP Bike Bot scam in Noida (File photo)

Days after the killing of gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, the mafia boss’s wife Shaista Parveen remains evading arrest and has landed herself in the Uttar Pradesh ‘most wanted’ list, with a reward of Rs 50,000 for information regarding her whereabouts.

While Shaista Parveen is currently on the second spot in the most wanted female criminal list in Uttar Pradesh, the woman who secures the top spot on the list is Deepti Bahl, the woman involved in the UP Bike Bot scam, committing a fraud of Rs 15,000 crore.

Deepti Bahl, along with all others in the fraud case, currently remains to abscond with the police leading a massive manhunt against her. As of now, Deepti Bahl is on the run and the Uttar Pradesh police have announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh against her.

Who is absconding criminal Deepti Bahl?

Deepti Bahl is one of the four prime accused in the Uttar Pradesh Bike Bot scam, through which the group allegedly committed a fraud of over Rs 15,000 crore in Noida and Ghaziabad. Deepti Bahl is the wife of Sanjay Bhati, who is the main accused in the case.

After the UP Bike Bot scam was uncovered by the authorities, Deepti Bahl, along with her husband Sanjay Bhati packed up their business, took thousands of crores of their investors’ money, and ran away to evade arrest.

Sanjay Bhati and Deepti Bahl were the masterminds of this crime, where they built a real estate company by the name of 'Garvit Innovative Promoters Limited' in Noida, with the purpose of making quick money. They soon launched a scheme - 'BIKE BOT - THE BIKE TAXI POWERED BY GIPL'.

In this scheme, investors had to pay Rs 62,000 for a bike, which was then used as a two-wheeler taxi. This scheme promised massive returns to investors. An EMI of Rs 5,175 per month was fixed and the rental was fixed at Rs 4,590 per bike per month.

Around 2 lakh investors participated in the UP Bike Bot scheme but never got a return. Deepti Bahl and her husband have fled with thousands of crores of money from investors, mostly from Noida and Ghaziabad.

As of now, Deepti Bahl is absconding and is the most wanted female criminal in Uttar Pradesh, with a reward of Rs 5 lakh offered against her.

