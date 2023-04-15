Atiq Ahmad shot dead: Ashraf's last words, shooters posing as media; details of shocking Prayagraj shooting

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified assailants on Saturday night. The incident took place around 10 pm while they were being escorted by police to a medical college in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The duo were shot dead by three people who reportedly posed as media persons. The assailants were seen firing from a close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground. Police soon overpowered the assailants. Media persons were trying to talk to the duo when they were being escorted to the hospital by police for a medical checkup.

The attack took place when Atiq's brother Ashraf stepped forward to answer questions from the media. While answering a media query regarding Guddu Muslim, Ashraf was only able to say, 'Main baat ye hai ki Guddu Muslim.... (The main thing is that Guddu Muslim...)' when one of the attackers fired at Atiq's head. His other two associates targeted both of them and fired several rounds.

Moments earlier, Atiq Ahmed`s last words were "Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye (they did not take us, so we did not go)", when asked what did he have to say on not being taken to his son Asad`s funeral.

According to visuals, both were handcuffed and taken for medical. As both proceeded, they posed questions by the media persons. Atiq was shot in the head from behind, nearly at point-blank range. Ashraf, too, was shot dead.

A senior police officer said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Earlier on April 13, Ahmad's son was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi. Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

