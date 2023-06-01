Who is Bhadresh Kumar Patel, Gujarati man on FBI's most wanted list with Rs 82 lakh reward offered for catching him?

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Since 2017, an Indian-origin man has been on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's radar in the United States. After reportedly murdering his wife inside a Dunkin Donuts coffee shop in Hanover, Maryland State, Bhadresh Kumar Patel, an Indian national, who is originally from Viramgam near Ahmedabad, was placed on the list of "World's Most Wanted."

Why Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel is on the FBI's radar?

According to witnesses cited by WTOP radio, Patel, who aged 24 at the time, assaulted his wife, who was 21, many times in the backroom of the shop where both of them worked while the shop was open. Investigators suspect Palak Patel wanted to go back to India but her husband reportedly objected to it since the couple's visas had expired about a month prior to the murder, according to WTOP.

Bhadresh and Palak were captured on camera the night of the incident heading towards the kitchen of the shop before vanishing behind the shelves. The murder was discovered after a customer who couldn't see any business staff members called the police to notify them of the incident. Palak was found dead with several stab wounds by the police, but Patel had already departed the site of the murder.

Patel went back to his flat after the murder and fled in a cab while carrying some papers. With the aid of human traffickers, Patel is said to have escaped the US and may have travelled to Canada or Ecuador, where he had relations. He was last seen riding a cab from a hotel in New Jersey to the state's Newark railway station.

The accused "should be viewed as armed and very dangerous," according to the FBI's warning. He was added to the list in 2017, and a $100,000 (Rs 82,46,045) reward is still being offered for knowledge that leads to his capture. Patel, who was 24 at the time, and his wife Palak, 21, worked the night shift at the Dunkin' Donuts location in April 2015.

