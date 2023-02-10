Who are Justices Rajesh Bindwal and Aravind Kumar? Know all about the new Supreme Court Judges

Supreme Court appoints Justice Rajesh Bindal, currently Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, and Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court, will be appointed as judges on February 10, 2023. The following Chief Justices of High Courts have been appointed as Judges of the Supreme Court in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Constitution.

As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them.

1.Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC.

2.Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 10, 2023

Justice Rajesh Bindwal

Born in Ambala City, State of Haryana, on April 16, 1961 (India), Rajesh Bindwal earned his LL.B. from Kurukshetra University in 1985, and in September of that same year, he began working for the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

(Also Read: Rajasthan Budget 2023-24: Know 15 key points from budget announcement by CM Ashok Gehlot)

Up until 2004, he advocated on behalf of the Chandigarh Administration before the Central Administrative Tribunal. From 1992 until his promotion, he also spoke on behalf of the Punjab and Haryana regions of the Employees Provident Fund Organization before the High Court and the Central Administrative Tribunal. He handled almost 80,000 cases at the Punjab and Haryana High Court during his time there.

Additionally, he was appointed as the Common High Court's Interim Chief Justice for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. He was sworn in as a Judge of the High Court at Calcutta in 2021. He took oath as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court on Oct 11, 2021. He will have a tenure of over two years till April 15, 2025.

Justice Aravind Kumar:

Born on July 14, 1992, Justice Aravind Kumar was confirmed as a permanent judge of the Karnataka High Court in December 2012 after being appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court in June 2009. In October 2021, he was promoted to Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

(Also Read: Provident Fund: Want to earn maximum interest on your PF balance? Know about Voluntary PF scheme)

Justice Kumar is now the High Court judge with the 26th-highest seniority. Furthermore, among justices from the Karnataka High Court, he is currently the second-most senior judge.