Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Rajasthan Budget 2023-24: Know 15 key points from budget announcement by CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Budget 2023: The state budget for the fiscal year 2023–2024, with the subject of "Bachat, Rahat, Badhat," was unveiled by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday. Given that the state will hold elections for its legislature later this year, this was the last budget of the current administration. The state budget was broadcast live for the first time in all public and private institutions in the state. Here are 10 key announcements Rajasthan CM included in the Budget 2023-24.
- CM promises a Rs 19,000 crore inflation relief package to help the general public cope with rising prices.
- Domestic consumers will now receive 100 units of free electricity per month as opposed to 50 units per month prior.
- In his ambitious Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, he raised the health coverage amount per household from 10 lakh to 25 lakh annually.
- In Rajasthan, 30.000 sweepers will be hired.
- Free electricity of up to 2000 units would be provided to 11 lakh farmers.
- Farmers would receive 3000 crores in interest-free loans from cooperative banks.
- Free Chief Minister Annapurna food packets every month along with free rations to about one crore families coming under the purview of the National Food Security Act.
- The state proposed a one-time registration for competitive tests for job applicants amid the paper leak controversy. Youths won't be required to pay several fees for various government job examinations as a result.
- Beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme would receive LPG cylinders at Rs 500. The subsidy for LPG will assist at least 76 lakh families.
- A Marwar Medical University will be built in Jodhpur, and new medical schools will be established in three of the state's districts.
- For sewing machines, women would receive Rs 5,000.
- Women in state highways buses will only be charged half the fare.
- Student bus fares up to 75 kilometres are free. Girl students will receive electric two-wheelers from the government. RTE provides free education to all students till Class 12. Rs 30,000 financial help to students doing research.
- Employees of universities, institutions, and autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies recruited after January 1, 2004, will be covered by the Old Pension Scheme.
- Establishment of APJ Abdul Kalam Institute of Biotechnology in Jaipur at a cost of Rs 300 crores.