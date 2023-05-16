What is the cost of new Parliament building? Features of new Central Vista building to be launched by PM Modi

Inside the new Parliament building (Photo - PTI)

In another phase of the Central Vista Project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament building in New Delhi, most likely on May 28. The inauguration of the new state-of-the-art parliament building will also mark nine years of the Modi government.

The new Parliament building is set to be the star attraction of the Central Vista Project, which aims to revamp the central administrative area of India, which lies in Raisina Hill, New Delhi. The entire project costs thousands of crores and has top-of-the-line construction.

The new Parliament building has an increased seating capacity to accommodate more number of MPs, keeping in mind any future expansion. It is located near the current Parliament building on Rajpath and has a list of new and improved features.

Cost of new Parliament building

The new Parliament building comes under the Central Vista Redevelopment project and is currently undergoing finishing touches. It is expected that it will be inaugurated by PM Modi at the end of this month, most likely on May 28.

According to the official details of the Central Vista project, the construction of the new Parliament building cost a whopping Rs 862 crore. The entire Central Vista project has a construction cost of over Rs 13,000 crore.

The New Parliament Building is set to have a triangular shape and is constructed in a way to have a lifespan of over 150 years. The new building has 888 seats in the Lok Sabha chamber and 384 seats in the Rajya Sabha chamber, and it will not have a central hall, unlike the old Parliament.

The building will be earthquake resistant, and the architectural style has been adapted from different parts of India. Other renovations in the Central Vista project are the redevelopment Kartavyapath and the new residence for the Prime Minister and Vice President.

