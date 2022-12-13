What are Namma Clinics? All about health centres to be inaugurated across Karnataka tomorrow

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that Namma clinics are targeted at providing primary healthcare services to vulnerable sections of society.

The Namma clinics aiming to help out thousands of urban poor will be inaugurated on Wednesday (December 14, 2022), at 11 am in all the districts of Karnataka, said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Speaking at a press conference in Bangalore, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, "Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will dedicate the Namma clinics on December 14. In the initial phase, 114 clinics will be launched simultaneously across the state."

He said that the government is working to operationalise all 438 Namma clinics across the state soon and all the remaining ones will be operational by January 2023.

"A total of 243 Namma clinics will be functioning under the BBMP area, and work is underway to make them functional for public service by the second week of January. At least 150 clinics will surely be available for public service," Minister Sudhakar said.

What are Namma Clinics?

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that Namma clinics are targeted at providing primary healthcare services to vulnerable sections of society especially slum dwellers, daily wage workers, and other economically weaker sections of society. Each Namma clinic will cater to a population of 10,000 to 20,000.

"12 types of health services will be available at Namma clinics. Each Namma clinic will consist of a medical officer, a nurse, a lab technician, and a Group D employee. The 12 kinds of services include Pregnancy, postnatal, neonatal Care, Childhood and Adolescent care, Universal Immunization Services, Family Welfare, Contraceptive, Infectious Disease Management, Common and Minor Ailment care, Diabetes, Blood Pressure Management, Chronic Diseases, oral ailments, etc. Free referrals will also be given to other hospitals for ailments that need tertiary care such as breast and uterine cancer, and eye examination among others," Minister Sudhakar said.

He said that elderly care, emergency medical services, health check-ups, and medicines will be completely free. 14 lab tests, teleconsultation services, and wellness activities will also be available free of cost at Namma clinics. All the services are available from Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 4.30 pm. Health care services will be accessible easily as these clinics are set up in several areas.