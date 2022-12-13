Pune Bandh today: Silent march triggers road closure, traffic diversions, check alternate routes, other details

File Photo

Sambhaji Brigade, a well-known Maratha organisation, along with various other organisations and Opposition parties under the banner of “Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar” is all set to hold a silent march as part of their call of Pune bandh on Tuesday.

The march is being held against the alleged remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with BJP leaders that have triggered controversy in the last few weeks.

The Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar forum has said in a statement that a silent march would start after offering flowers at the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Deccan at 9.30 am today. The march would then pass through Alka theatre chowk, Laxmi road, and Belbaug chowk before ending at Lal Mahal where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj spent his childhood.

Many notable personalities are expected to attend the silent march today including descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj — former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Bhosale and sitting BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale – along with the leader of opposition Ajit Pawar and Sushma Andhare of Shiv Sena-UBT.

During the silent march, the traffic on several routes will be disturbed, depending on the situation. Therefore, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Magar (DCP Vijay Magar) of the Traffic Branch (Pune Traffic Police) has appealed to motorists to use Tilak Road, Kelkar Road, and Kumthekar Road to get to their desired destination.

Pune Bandh Today: List of roads closed to traffic

Lakshmi Road – Sonya Maruti Chowk to Alka Talkies Chowk (From the start of the procession till passing Belbaug Chowk)

Shivaji Road – S.Go. Barve Chowk to Belbagh Chowk (After the march passes Sevasdan Chowk till the end of the march)

Bajirao Road – Puram Chowk to Appa Balwant Chowk (as required till the march passes Sevasdan Chowk)

Ganesh Road – Phadke Houd to Jijamata Chowk (till passing Morcha Sevadsan Chowk)

No parking is available from Belbagh Chowk to Tilak Chowk today from 7 am till the end of the silent march.

From Narpatgiri Chowk on Nehru Road to 15th August Chowk, from Power House Chowk to KEM Hospital, and from Santakabir Chowk to Laxmi Road, traffic of PMPML buses will be diverted via Seven Loves Chowk and Maldhakka Chowk as required.

Pune Bandh Today: Alternative Route

During the silent march period, the traffic on the above-mentioned routes will be closed as required. Passengers should use Tilak Road, Kelkar Road, and Kumthekar Road to get to the desired destination.