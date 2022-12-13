AILET 2023 provisional answer key released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, direct link, steps to check

File Photo

The National Law University, NLU Delhi has released the provisional answer key for AILET 2023 on the official website - www.nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The exam was conducted on December 11, 2022. It is important to note that the answer key that has been released is provisional so candidates have time to raise objections if any.

To raise objections, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per objection. The deadline is set on December 14, 2022. Post considering the objections, NLU Delhi will prepare the final answer key.

AILET Notification

AILET 2023: Dates to remember

Registered candidates were permitted to make edits to their applications from November 16 to 20, 2022

AILET admit card was released on November 25, 2022

AILET 2023 Exam was held on December 11, 2022

The Provisional answer key was released on December 12, 2022

The deadline to raise objections will end on December 14, 2022

The Final answer key and the result release date are yet to be announced.

AILET 2023 Answer Key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Step 2: Click on the 'AILET 2023 Answer Key' link on the homepage.

Step 3: The answer key will now be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check the answer key and download it.

Step 5: Use the AILET answer key for marks calculation

Here are the direct links

Master Question Booklet For B.A.LL.B. (HONS.)

Provisional Master Answer Key For B.A.LL.B. (HONS.)

Master Question Booklet For LL.M

Provisional Master Answer Key For LL.M

Master Question Booklet For Ph.D

Provisional Master Answer Key For Ph.D

For the unversed, AILET is a national-level exam held for admission to five-year BA LLB, LLM, and Ph.D. programs offered by the National Law University, Delhi.