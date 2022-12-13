Rajasthan: Police explore probable cause as 3 NEET, JEE aspirants die by suicide in Kota

File Photo

In Rajasthan's Kota, three students preparing for competitive exams allegedly committed suicide in two separate incidents, police said on Monday.

Two students out of three were from Bihar while one teenager was a resident of Madhya Pradesh. No suicide notes have been found yet.

The police identified the deceased as Ankush Anand (18), a NEET aspirant, and resident of Bihar's Supaul district, and Ujjwal Kumar (17), a JEE aspirant from Gaya district.

As for the probable reason for their suicide, a senior police officer said that initial inquiry revealed that the two students from Bihar were irregular in attending their coaching classes for quite a long time and were out of track with their studies and that was likely to have driven them to study stress and to take the extreme step.

Both Bihar natives were found hanging from ceiling fans in their respective rooms early Monday morning in the same Paying Guest accommodation in the Talwandi area under Jawahar Nagar police station, police said.

Anand and Kumar had been preparing for their entrance exams in the same coaching institute of the city for around two years, DSP and CO Jawahar Nagar area Amar Singh said.

The duo was likely to have committed suicide either early in the morning or intervening night of Sunday and Monday, however, the exact time could be ascertained only after the postmortem, he said.

Police also revealed that Ujjwal Kumar's sister has also been taking coaching in Kota and living in a girl's hostel in the same area, police said.

While Pranav Verma (17), a NEET aspirant from the MP's Shivpuri district, allegedly consumed some poisonous substance in his hostel under the Kunhari police station area late Sunday night.

Verma was found lying unconscious in the gallery of his hostel late Sunday night at around midnight, Circle Inspector at Kunhari police station Ganga Sahay Sharma said.

The teenager was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he added. The deceased had been taking coaching for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) NEET -- a pre-medical entrance test, for the last two years, police said. The body was handed over to his family members after the postmortem.