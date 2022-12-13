3 lawyers, 4 engineers including CM Bhupendra Patel part of Gujarat cabinet, know districts they represent

File Photo

After BJP's historic win during the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 last week, Bhupendra Patel took oath as the state's chief minister for the second consecutive time. Along with Patel, 16 MLAs also took oath as ministers. While selecting the ministers in Patel's cabinet, many factors were taken care of including caste, society, region, and education.

In the Gujarat cabinet, 4 ministers including CM Bhupendra Patel have done engineering diplomas while 3 ministers have done BA LLB courses.

A maximum of 4 ministers have been inducted from the Surat district. 2 MLAs each from Rajkot and Ahmedabad districts have also been made ministers. One of the remaining 9 districts has got a ministerial post.

Today, let us tell you about their name, seat, society, district, and educational qualifications.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel - Ghatlodia seat, District Ahmedabad, belonging to the Patel Samaj, has a Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Kanubhai Desai - Pardi seat, Valsad district, belonging to the Brahmin Samaj, Education- B.Com LLB. Finance Minister in the Patel government.

Rushikesh Patel- Visnagar, Mehsana district, belonging to the Patel Samaj, Education- Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Raghavji Patel- Jamnagar Rural, belonging to the Patel Samaj, Education- BA LLB.

Balwant Singh Rajput- Siddhpur, Patan District, belonging to Kshatriya (Rajput). Education- Graduation. Former President GIDC. Earlier, he was in Congress. He is one of the richest MLAs.

Kunwarji Bavaliya- Jasdan, Rajkot district. belonging to OBC, Koli Samaj. Education- B.S.

Ayar Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera - Jam Khambalia, Dwarka District, belonging to the Ahir community.

Kuber Dindor - ST Seat. Santrampur, Mahisagar District. Belonging to the Tribal society. Education- MA PhD (Doctoral degree).

Bhanuben Babaria- Rajkot, belonging to the Scheduled Caste. Education- BA LLB. She is the only woman in the cabinet.

Harsh Sanghavi- Majura, Surat district. Belonging to the Jain society. Education- Up to 9th class.

Jagdish Vishwakarma- Nikol, Ahmedabad District. Bakshi Punch, OBC Society.

Parshottambhai Solanki - Bhavnagar Rural - Koli Society. Education- Electrical Engineer Diploma.

Bachubhai Khabar- Deogarh Bairiya, Dahod district. ST Seat, Tribal Society.

Mukesh Patel - Olpad, Surat District. Koli Patel- OBC society. Education- ITI Draughtsman Civil.

Prafulla Panseria - Kamrej, District Surat. Patel. Education- MA in Politics.

Bhikhu Singh Parmar - Modasa seat, Aravalli district. Thakor community, OBC class. Education- Old SSC. Suede Dairy Director.

Kunvarji Halpati- Mandvi, Surat District. ST seat. Education- MA and B.Ed. He was a former Congress MLA.

6 news faces in the Gujarat cabinet

Balwant Singh

Mulu Bera

Bhanu Babaria

Prafulla Panseria

Kunvarji Halpati

Bhikhu Singh Parmar

Patidar leaders Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor did not find a place in the cabinet.