Headlines

Mumun Dutta pens heartfelt note of gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 15 years

5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Weather Update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall today in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, check forecast for other states

Nupur Sanon hits back at troll calling her and Kriti Sanon 'flop sisters'

JRD Tata birth anniversary: When, where was India's first computer built? Know industrialist's connection

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mumun Dutta pens heartfelt note of gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 15 years

DNA Special: Former US intelligence officer's claims regarding aliens explained

World's most profitable film: Made in Rs 6 lakh, earned Rs 800 crore; it's not Saw, Barbie, Kashmir Files, Kerala Story

Heart health: 7 spices that control cholesterol

10 lessons by Gaur Gopal Das for success, wealth

9 superfoods to increase testosterone levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

DNA | ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra decoded

Manipur: Centre asks CBI to probe Manipur horror video, wants trials outside state, 7 arrested

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

Mumun Dutta pens heartfelt note of gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 15 years

Nupur Sanon hits back at troll calling her and Kriti Sanon 'flop sisters'

World's most profitable film: Made in Rs 6 lakh, earned Rs 800 crore; it's not Saw, Barbie, Kashmir Files, Kerala Story

HomeIndia

India

Weather Update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall today in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, check forecast for other states

Weather Update: An IMD official said there would be a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain and thundershowers in Delhi today.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 07:21 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The national capital is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Saturday as well, the IMD said. The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky and moderate rain in the city on Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures for Saturday are expected to settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. An IMD official said there would be a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain and thundershowers in the city.

Himachal Pradesh: The Meteorological Office here has warned of heavy rain in the state till Saturday, which may lead to landslides, flash floods, mudslides, and increased flow of water in the rivers and drains.
It also cautioned of moderate to high risk of flash floods in Solan, Shimla and Sirmaur districts and predicted a wet spell in the state till August 3.
The National Highway-5 connecting Shimla and Kinnaur district was again closed due to landslides in the Broni drain and Khaneri on Friday.

Telangana: The IMD's Met Centre forecast that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over Telangana on July 29.
Telangana has been receiving heavy rains for the past several days, resulting in the inundation of low-lying areas and disruption of road links.

Rajasthan: In the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, some parts could witness light rain while moderate to heavy rains have been forecast for one or two places.
The monsoon is likely to remain active on Saturday (July 29) in some parts of eastern and north-eastern Rajasthan, and some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Kota divisions.

Maharashtra: The IMD has issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. There could be occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph as per the weather bureau's prediction. 

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur has issued 'yellow' alert for the next few days for Nagpur, Wardha, Buldhana, Gondia, for three days for Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati and for two days for Yavatmal, Buldhana, Akola and Washim.

(with inputs from PTI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hypertension: Study finds core exercises like planks, wall sits best for lowering blood pressure

Puneet Superstar's Instagram account blocked, furious fans blame MC Stan's followers: 'Dil se bura laga bhai'

Apple iPhone fold still a distant dream, company interested in foldable iPad

DNA Verified: Did naked woman chase down cops in violence torn Manipur? Truth behind viral video

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Karan Johar returns with fun, emotional, and surprisingly progressive film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE