Weather Update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall today in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, check forecast for other states

Weather Update: An IMD official said there would be a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain and thundershowers in Delhi today.

The national capital is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Saturday as well, the IMD said. The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky and moderate rain in the city on Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures for Saturday are expected to settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. An IMD official said there would be a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain and thundershowers in the city.

Himachal Pradesh: The Meteorological Office here has warned of heavy rain in the state till Saturday, which may lead to landslides, flash floods, mudslides, and increased flow of water in the rivers and drains.

It also cautioned of moderate to high risk of flash floods in Solan, Shimla and Sirmaur districts and predicted a wet spell in the state till August 3.

The National Highway-5 connecting Shimla and Kinnaur district was again closed due to landslides in the Broni drain and Khaneri on Friday.

Telangana: The IMD's Met Centre forecast that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over Telangana on July 29.

Telangana has been receiving heavy rains for the past several days, resulting in the inundation of low-lying areas and disruption of road links.

Rajasthan: In the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, some parts could witness light rain while moderate to heavy rains have been forecast for one or two places.

The monsoon is likely to remain active on Saturday (July 29) in some parts of eastern and north-eastern Rajasthan, and some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Kota divisions.

Maharashtra: The IMD has issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. There could be occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph as per the weather bureau's prediction.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur has issued 'yellow' alert for the next few days for Nagpur, Wardha, Buldhana, Gondia, for three days for Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati and for two days for Yavatmal, Buldhana, Akola and Washim.

