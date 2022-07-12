Weather update: IMD issues red alert for several Maharashtra districts, orange alert for Mumbai

(Image Source: PTI/File)

The India Meteorological Center (IMD) on Monday predicted that during the next 4 to 5 days, there will be scattered heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra, Telangana and Karnataka. There is also the possibility of light to moderate rainfall and lightning in some parts.

IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall till July 14 for Kolhapur, Palghar, Nashik, Pune and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra. An orange alert has been issued for the state capital Mumbai for the next 3 days. Till now nine people have lost their lives due to incessant rainfall and its related incidents in Maharashtra in the last two days.

Read | IMD issues red alert for Goa amid heavy rainfall prediction till July 10, know the weather of your city

According to the Maharashtra SDMD, a total of 76 people have died since June 1 and as many as 838 houses were damaged due to the rain-related incidents in the state. Several rivers in the state including Kundalika have reached the warning level. The water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas, and Garhi rivers are slightly below the warning level.

IMD has also predicted that there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in east Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada on July 12. At the same time, there is a possibility of rain in west Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during July 11 to July 13.

Heavy rain likely in Maharashtra and Gujarat

Apart from this, there is a possibility of rain in Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on July 11, July 14 and July 15. On the other hand, on July 13, there may be rains in Telangana and Vidarbha. On July 12 and July 15, there may be rain in Chhattisgarh, Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat region.

According to the IMD's forecast released on Monday evening, isolated extremely heavy rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over south Gujarat region, some areas of central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa during July 11 to July 14.

Relief to people in Delhi

Heavy rains lashed various parts of the national capital on Monday afternoon, giving people the much-awaited respite from the heat. The morning was humid for the residents and the relative humidity rate stood at 75% at 8.30 am. But from noon onwards the sky became cloudy after which it started pouring heavily.

Monsoon reached Delhi on June 30 but since then the national capital has not received the expected rainfall. According to Delhi's main meteorological station Safdarjung Observatory, only 2.6 mm of rain was recorded in the last 10 days.