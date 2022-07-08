IMD issues red alert for Goa amid heavy rainfall prediction till July 10, know the weather of your city

(Image Source: IANS)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a red alert for the coastal state of Goa. The weather department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in the state over the next 24 hours, after which heavy showers have been forecast till July 10. A circular announcing a two-day holiday for school students up to Class 8 has been issued.

However, regular classes will be held for students of Classes 9 to 12, it was stated. The disaster management authority has been given necessary instructions to take precautionary measures to tackle any situation arising out of heavy rains. People have been asked not to venture out into water bodies. Normal life was affected in parts of Goa as several roads and bridges remained submerged due to incessant rainfall.

Parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra region received heavy rains on Thursday and more rains are expected in the state for the next four days. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershowers at most places of the state in the next four days.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are expected in many states including Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka, due to which all precautions are already being taken by the government. IMD tweeted that during the next 5 days, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall along with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

There is also a possibility of heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on July 8 and Jully 10. At the same time, from July 8 to July 10, there may be rain in western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. On July 9, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in north Punjab and north Haryana, Chandigarh and South Rajasthan.

With Monsoon activity witnessing across the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over southern Telangana and similar rains have been predicted for interior Karnataka, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, heavy rain alert was issued for Maharashtra on Thursday and Friday.

Heavy rainfall continued in the state capital Mumbai on Thursday. Monsoon has intensified in Telangana. Meanwhile, parts of Madhya Pradesh are receiving heavy rains. IMD has issued a warning of lightning and thunderstorm in eight districts of Madhya Pradesh.