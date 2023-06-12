Search icon
Weather update: IMD issues heatwave alerts for several states, check full list here

In Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal, an extreme heat wave alert have been declared for the next five days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

On June 12, the India Metrological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave advisory for a number of states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal during the course of the following five days. In Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal, an extreme heat wave alert has been declared for the next five days, according to IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar.

There is no risk of a heat wave in Delhi, Haryana, or Punjab. Meanwhile, the cyclone-affected regions are expected to see significant rainfall and winds of more than 125 km/h on June 14 and 15.

Weather predicted for next 5 days across India

Northeast India: Over the next five days, there will likely be widespread light to moderate rainfall in the majority of locations, with a few isolated Heavy to Very Heavy rains. A few isolated, extremely severe rainstorms are also possible across Meghalaya between June 14 and 16. 

East India: Over the next five days, there is a very high likelihood of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds as well as light to moderate widespread to widespread rainfall. In the next 5 days, it is quite possible that there will be isolated areas of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. On June 12 and June 16, there is a very high likelihood of heavy rain falling in remote areas over Bihar and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Northwest India: On the 13th and 14th of June, and on the 14th and 15th of June, there will likely be light to moderate amounts of scattered to widespread rain, as well as hail, thunderstorms, and lightning in a few isolated locations across Himachal Pradesh. On June 16, there is a high likelihood of isolated locations in West Rajasthan seeing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and squalls.

South India: Over the next five days, there is a very good chance that the area will see thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Inaccessible areas of Kerala will certainly get heavy rains over the next two days, as will Coastal Karnataka.

READ | Delhi, UP, Rajasthan under influence of Cyclone Biparjoy, IMD predicts rainfall on these days

 

