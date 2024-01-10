Weather update: Cold wave to persist in Delhi-NCR for 3 more days, temperature to fall further

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 8 degrees Celsius and the Met department has isuued a yellow alert for cold conditions in parts of Delhi and adjoining areas.

A severe cold wave is currently gripping North India, including the national capital Delhi. The temperature in Delhi has been consistently dropping this week. Weather experts suggest that Delhi may experience a cold wave on Wednesday, intensifying the prevailing cold conditions. The early morning temerature was recorded at 8 degrees.

The cold winds originating from the northwest are contributing to the chilly atmosphere in Delhi. It is anticipated that the frigid conditions will persist for the next three days. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 8 degrees Celsius and the Met department has isuued a yellow alert for cold conditions in parts of Delhi and adjoining areas.

The weather department predicts dense to very dense fog in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar over the next 24 hours.

According to the Skymet Weather report, some parts of Punjab may witness a severe cold day on Wednesday, and there is an expectation of a reduction in intensity after 24 hours. Rajasthan may experience cold day conditions in one or two places on January 10.

Light to moderate rain is anticipated in South Konkan, Goa, and Central Maharashtra on January 10. Interior Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and coastal Karnataka may witness heavy rain in one or two places, along with light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu, interior Karnataka, and Lakshadweep. Additionally, light rain is possible at one or two places in South Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the lower and middle hills of North India are still awaiting the first snowfall of the season, and the wait seems to be prolonged. This delay is expected to be part of the Northern Hills' delayed snowfall season. The first snowfall is usually anticipated around Christmas and New Year's Eve.

This sequence is expected to commence with Srinagar, followed by Manali and Shimla. In Tamil Nadu's coastal areas, which were grappling with continuous heavy rain, relief has now arrived as these areas experienced a respite from rainfall. Earlier, places like Puducherry, Karaikal, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Parangipettai witnessed more than 100 mm of rain in 24 hours. Even the capital of Tamil Nadu recorded moderate to heavy rainfall during this period.

With agency inputs