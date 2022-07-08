'We mourn his passing as one of our own', PM Modi pens heartful tribute for Shinzo Abe

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was shot at during a campaign event in the city of Nara, in western Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday penned a heartfelt note to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and remembered his contributions to enhancing India-Japan bilateral ties.

In his blog, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “Every meeting with Abe San was intellectually stimulating. He was always full of new ideas and invaluable insights on governance, economy, culture, foreign policy, and various other subjects.’

The PM also shared photographs of his various interactions with Abe.

“I first met him in 2007, during my visit to Japan as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Right from that first meeting, our friendship went beyond the trappings of office and the shackles of the official protocol,” he said.

Right from our visit to Toji temple in Kyoto, train journey on the Shinkansen, visiting the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, the Ganga Aarati in Kashi, and the elaborate tea ceremony in Tokyo, the list of our memorable interactions is indeed long, he noted.

Remembering his visit to Abe’s family home, the PM said he will always cherish the singular honour of having been invited to his family home in Yamanashi prefecture, nestled among the foothills of Mt. Fuji.

His counsel inspired me in my economic choices for Gujarat and his support was instrumental in building Gujarat’s vibrant partnership with Japan, he said.

The PM further said that Abe was resolute in pursuing the civil nuclear agreement with India – a most difficult one for his country – and decisive in offering the most generous terms for the High-Speed Rail in India.

Abe’s contribution to India-Japan relations was richly recognised by the conferment upon him of the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2021.

Calling his vision ahead of his time, the PM said that the ex-Japanese PM had a deep insight into the complex and multiple transitions taking place in the world and remembered his – Abenomics – which reinvigorated the Japanese economy and re-ignited the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship of his people.

He also remembered Abe for laying the groundwork for QUAD.

The Quad, the ASEAN-led forums, the Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative, the Asia-Africa Growth Corridor and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure all benefited from his contributions, he added.

I will always be indebted for his warmth and wisdom, grace and generosity, friendship and guidance, and I will miss him dearly, the PM said.

We in India mourn his passing as one of our own, just as he embraced us with an open heart, he added.

World leaders on Friday mourned the shocking and untimely death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe who was shot at during a campaign event in the city of Nara, in western Japan. As a sign of respect, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced that one-day national mourning will be observed on 9 July as a mark of India's deepest respect for the former Japanese prime minister.