Why was Shinzo Abe murdered? Alleged killer Tetsuya Yamagami reveals reason

File photo

Former Japan Prime Minister and influential politician Shinzo Abe was shot dead earlier today, July 8, during a political rally being conducted in Nara City. Soon after he was shot in the chest, a man named Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested by the local police.

Yamagami had allegedly shot Shinzo Abe with a handmade shotgun, with the bullet reportedly putting a hole in the former PM’s heart. He was rushed to the hospital after sustaining a bullet wound in his chest and succumbed to his injuries hours later.

Now, the local police have said that Tetsuya Yamagami revealed the reason behind shooting Shinzo Abe during the political rally. According to local media reports from Japan, Yamagami said during the police interrogation that he was “dissatisfied” with Shinzo Abe.

Further, the Nara City police said that Yamagami “held a grudge against a particular organisation, and that he committed the crime because he believed former prime minister Abe had a connection to it.”

Though not much has been revealed about the killer and his motives for killing the former PM, Yamagami was reportedly not satisfied with the political standpoint of Shinzo Abe. More details regarding Tetsuya’s interrogation are yet to be revealed.

Tetsuya Yamagami allegedly shot Shinzo Abe while the latter was addressing the crowd during a public rally. Yamagami had fired using a shotgun which was reportedly handmade, using a 3D printer among other tools.

Shinzo Abe had suffered a bullet injury to the chest and collapsed on the floor. Images from the event showed Abe on the ground face up, clutching his chest while his white shirt remained soaked in blood. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was showing no vital signs and was later declared dead.

While the police have not provided any further details about the attackers, local media reports said that Yamagami is a former Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force member. He is reported to have spent three years in the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force until 2005.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe, and tweeted, “I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe." He further wrote, “He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place.”

