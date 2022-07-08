"Lost a great friend": PM Modi, world leaders react to Shinzo Abe’s assassination

Image Credit: Twitter

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sucummbed to his injuries after being shot while making a speech in the western city of Nara. He was 67.

The Japanese media outlet NHK tweeted on its offcial Twitter handle, "Officials say former Japanese prime minister Abe Shinzo has been confirmed dead. He was reportedly shot during a speech on Friday in the city of Nara, near Kyoto."

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing shock over his demise, tweeted, "I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe."

Modi further added that Abe was a towering global statesman and a remarkable administrator. "He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place," he wrote.

Modi announced as that India will observe a one-day mounring as a mark of respects for Abe. "As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022," he wrote.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter: Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leafership through unchartered times will be remebered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japenese people.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said he was "deeply saddened by the heinous killing" of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot Friday at a campaign event.

Deeply saddened by the heinous killing of Shinzo Abe, a defender of democracy and my friend & colleague over many years. My deepest condolences to his family, PM @kishida230 & the people

Stoltenberg tweeted that Abe was "a defender of democracy and my friend and colleague over many years".

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose country has battled gun crime during her tenure, wrote on Twitter that she was “deeply shocked.”

President of France Emmanuel Macron wrote in French on Twitter: “Profoundly shocked by the heinous attack of which Shinzo Abe was the victim. My thoughts are with the family and those close to a great prime minister. France is with the Japanese people.”

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Twitter wrote: Shocked and saddened by the tragic death of former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo. He was a great friend and ally to Australia. Deepest sympathies to his family and the people of Japan. We mourn with you".