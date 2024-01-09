PM Modi, UAE President hold roadshow in Ahmedabad ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit; watch here

The roadshow comes a day ahead of the inauguration of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a grand roadshow on Tuesday from Ahmedabad Airport to Gandhinagar along with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The roadshow comes a day ahead of the inauguration of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar.

The two leaders began their roadshow on a 3 kilometre-long route starting from the airport. It will end at the Indira Bridge, which connects Ahmedabad with Gandhinagar.

VIDEO | PM Modi, along with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, holds a roadshow from Ahmedabad Airport to Gandhinagar, where the #VibrantGujaratSummit is scheduled to begin from tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sfyICYUWi5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 9, 2024

PM Modi received him at the airport and the two held a roadshow in the city today. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other officials were present at the airport to welcome the UAE President.

The UAE President was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival.

From the bridge circle, both of them will head to their respective destinations in Gandhinagar, according to PTI.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place and stages have been set up for cultural performances on the route that the two leaders will jointly cover.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is a global forum for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development, a statement issued by the PMO said.

