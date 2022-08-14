Watch: On wheelchair, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dancing to 'Kajra Re' in this old video shows his love for life

File photo

Hours after the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a video of the ace stock market investor dancing to a Bollywood song has gone viral. The video has been shared by the Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Twitter that shows Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dancing to the Bollywood song.

In the video, wheelchair-bound Jhunjhunwala is seen grooving to the song 'kajra re' from the movie 'Bunty Aur Babli'.

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's both kidneys had failed and he was on dialysis. His dance video shows that there should be a will to live in all circumstances," the Congress leader tweeted while sharing the video.

Billionaire veteran investor and Akasa Air founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62 in Mumbai on Sunday morning. He was not keeping well for the past few days and breathed his last on Sunday in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, as per the hospital sources, ANI reported.

The billionaire business magnate was suffering from kidney ailments and was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today where he was declared dead.

With a net worth of $5.8 billion (Rs 4,61,85,40,00,000), Jhunjhunwala was one of the biggest movers of the stock market. His investments had a massive influence on the investor and stock trajectories. Recently, the business magnate entered the aviation market with the newly-launched Akasa Air.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is also survived by his three children. His daughter Nishtha Jhunjhunwala was born in 2004. In 2009, he welcomed twin sons Aryaman and Aryaveer Jhunjhunwala. Born in a Marwari family originally from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's father Radheshyamji Jhunjhunwala worked in the Income Tax department while his mother Urmila Jhunjhunwala was a homemaker. He has an elder brother Rajesh Jhunjhunwala who is also a CA, and two sisters, Sudha Gupta and Neena Sanganeria.

PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah have expressed grief on the sudden passing away of ace stock market investor.

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.," PM Modi tweeted.

"Anguished to learn about the passing away of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market have inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his bullish outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted.