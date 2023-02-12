Search icon
Watch: Jaya Bachchan points her finger at VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha, sparks backlash

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan faced massive backlash as the video went viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 07:08 PM IST

Watch: Jaya Bachchan points her finger at VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha | Photo: Videograb/ RSTV

A viral video from the Parliament shows Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan pointing her finger at Rajya Sabha speaker and country’s Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The video has been extensively shared on social media platforms.

The video shows VP Dhankhar getting up from his speaker’s seat and telling Rajya Sabha MPs to take their seats. MP Jaya Bachchan is seen walking down in front and pointing her finger at VP Dhankhar.

A number of BJP leaders as well as several users have slammed the well-known actor for her action. 

